Renowned men’s chorus ‘Back by Popular Demand’ in Victoria

One of Canada’s premier singing ensembles kicks off its 39th season on Nov. 16

One of Canada’s premier singing ensembles, the Vancouver Men’s Chorus, will kick off their 39th season with a performance in Victoria aptly titled “Back by Popular Demand.”

The Vancouver Men’s Chorus should be in fine form following two years of touring across Canada that included performances at Unison Calgary and Podium: On The Edge in St. John’s Newfoundland, at the invitation of the Association of Canadian Choral Communities.

Revered for their performances, the Vancouver Men’s Choir shows always feature a mix of serious and light-hearted compositions in a mix flavoured by thoughtfulness and joy that have engaged audiences across the country and abroad, Humphrey Tam, director of marketing and communications for Vancouver Men’s Chorus, said in a media release. At its heart, VMC, the country’s first gay chorus, “aims to bring happiness to its audiences and build pride in our community. Depending on the venue, there could be dancing and frivolity as well.”

The performance in Victoria will feature hits from The ’70s Show and sneak peeks at their upcoming annual holiday concert, “Making Spirits Bright: Colours of Christmas.” That will include many songs only heard in concert halls, noted Willi Zwozdesky, artistic and director and conductor for VMC. “The concert repertoire has been customized to include some of VMC’s favourites, and brand new arrangements that have never been sung before. It will be an extravaganza!”

The show takes place on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at First Metropolitan United Church at 932 Balmoral Rd.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite, Ivy’s Book Store at 2188 Oak Bay Ave., and Long & McQuade Victoria at 756 Hillside Ave.

