Saanich students grow with Claremont’s drama program

The two leads in Claremont Secondary School’s production of Daisy Pulls It Off look forward to sharing their work with a broader audience.

Grade 11 student Elyse Karas, who plays Trixie Martin, the friend of the titular character, said live theatre offers something for everyone. “Everyone in our class has worked extremely hard during the rehearsal process, and it would mean the world to us if anyone that could, would see the play,” she said.

The school presents the play on on May 15-17 and May 22-25 at the Ridgeplay House on Wesley Road.

Set in a English boarding school for girls in the 1920s, the 1983 play from English playwright Denise Deegan centres on the character of Daisy Meredith, public school student who gains admission to a private school, where she must face and overcome the snobbish prejudice and pranks of her wealthier classmates.

“I really like how even though Daisy is bullied from the moment she sets foot in Grangewood School, she is able to stay strong and true to herself, ” said Paige Murray, who plays Daisey. “She is proud of her background and where she comes from and is not afraid to stand up for herself when no one else will.”

While Deegan’s play deals with class issues, it also has a comical element, an element that appeals to Karas. “I like that the play has a warm, pleasant feel that creates a wonderful atmosphere of fun for both the actors and the audience,” she said.

With Daisy Pulls It Off, Claremont’s year-long drama program continues its tradition of staging a full-length production. As such, it appears as culmination point of personal growth for the cast and its members.

“The program lets us express ourselves in an accepting environment that pushes us to improve our acting skills, and has greatly enhanced my experience at Claremont,” said Karas.

Murray agrees.

“When I first came to Claremont in Grade 9 I barely knew anyone and was extremely nervous about starting high school,” said Murray. “But the moment that I walked into drama class, I was welcomed with open arms. Drama at Claremont is a place where you can be yourself without worrying about being judged or mocked and you are accepted for who you are. It truly is like a second family to me.”

Shows run in two stretches, with the first scheduled for May 15 to May 17. The second is scheduled for May 22 to 25. The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. during each scheduled performance. All tickets are $10 at the door of the Ridgeplay House, located at 4980 Wesley Rd.

