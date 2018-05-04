Noted author Michael Ondaatje talks about his new book, Warlight, and other things, in conversation with Giller Award-nominated Victoria author Steven Price in a June 3 event at the Alix Goolden Hall. Photos contributed

Set your literary calendar: Michael Ondaatje hits Victoria on new book tour

Noted author will be in conversation with Victoria writer Steven Price for June

It’s been seven years since Michael Ondaatje’s last book, but the wait is almost over.

His new novel, Warlight, launches this spring and publisher McLelland and Stewart and Munro’s Books are hosting him June 3 for a talk with Victoria author Steven Price at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall, as part of a North American book tour. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Victoria Festival of Authors in support of this year’s festival week, Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Tickets are Michael Ondaatje in Conversation With Steven Price are $40 for one seat and a copy of Warlight, or $50 for two seats and a copy of the book. You won’t want to miss this world-class literary evening in downtown Victoria. Click this link to purchase tickets in advance, or stop by Munro’s in person at 1108 Government St.

– Monday Magazine staff

Previous story
Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

Just Posted

Navy monument unveiling an emotional moment for retired vice admiral

Nigel Brodeur’s grandfather sponsored the creation of the Canadian Naval Services in 1910

MOMENT OF TRUTH: Abstract prepares to transform Fort/Pentrelew property

By a 6-3 vote at council, Bellewood Park condo/townhouse project approved for 83 units

Elements Casino preps for Saturday’s grand opening

Finishing touches being completed after 15-month renovation

Crash delaying traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near Goldstream Provincial Park

Expect some delays for the Friday evening commute home

VicPD arrest two after attempted knife robbery in downtown Victoria

Officers called for man brandishing a knife Thursday night

VIDEO: Fighting for the first time

Reporter Dawn Gibson steps into the boxing ring to compete in a real fight for the first time

Set your literary calendar: Michael Ondaatje hits Victoria on new book tour

Noted author will be in conversation with Victoria writer Steven Price for June

MLA urges pipeline progress after 19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

No injuries or spills after CN Rail cars derail this week north of Boston Bar

More than 1,000 non-market homes announced for Vancouver

City and Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency will work to build units on city land valued at $130M

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Most Read

  • Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

    The prize will not be awarded due to sex-abuse allegations that have affected the public image of the Swedish Academy that selects the winner

  • Set your literary calendar: Michael Ondaatje hits Victoria on new book tour

    Noted author will be in conversation with Victoria writer Steven Price for June