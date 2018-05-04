Set your literary calendar: Michael Ondaatje hits Victoria on new book tour

Noted author Michael Ondaatje talks about his new book, Warlight, and other things, in conversation with Giller Award-nominated Victoria author Steven Price in a June 3 event at the Alix Goolden Hall. Photos contributed

It’s been seven years since Michael Ondaatje’s last book, but the wait is almost over.

His new novel, Warlight, launches this spring and publisher McLelland and Stewart and Munro’s Books are hosting him June 3 for a talk with Victoria author Steven Price at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall, as part of a North American book tour. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Victoria Festival of Authors in support of this year’s festival week, Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Tickets are Michael Ondaatje in Conversation With Steven Price are $40 for one seat and a copy of Warlight, or $50 for two seats and a copy of the book. You won’t want to miss this world-class literary evening in downtown Victoria. Click this link to purchase tickets in advance, or stop by Munro’s in person at 1108 Government St.

– Monday Magazine staff