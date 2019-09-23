Sidney to hear cycling story for the ages

72-year-old Bill Brooks cycled from the Arctic Ocean to the Salish Sea

Bill Brooks will be in Sidney next week to talk about his ride from Tuktoyaktuk in the Northwest Territories to Victoria (Photo Courtesy of Bill Brooks).

A solo cyclist who rode 3,800 kilometres from the Arctic Ocean to the Salish Sea will be in Sidney next to talk about his experiences.

Bill Brooks, who is 72 years old, will speak about his adventure at the auditorium of the Sidney All Care Residence on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m.

RELATED: Cycling Without Age hits the road with inaugural Peninsula ride

RELATED: Cycling Without Age raises funds for program

His journey started at Tuktoyaktuk in the Northwest Territories, travelling 1,000 kilometres along the Dempster Highway, before travelling another 2,800 kilometres across four mountain ranges on the way to Victoria.

Cycling Without Age Society is staging the event. Advance tickets are $10 per person. Admission at the door is $15.

For more info, email info@cyclingwithoutagesociety.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com