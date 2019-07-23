Volunteers are busy placing all the artwork for the 33rd Sooke Fine Arts Show. (Tim Collins / Sooke News mirror)

Sooke Fine Arts Show brimming with whimsey and colour

Larger pieces and more sculptures are part of this year’s show

Activity at SEAPARC arena is at a fever pitch as volunteers race to transform the sporting venue into a fantasy land of art for the 33rd annual Sooke Fine Arts Show.

RELATED: Volunteers find new friends

The show runs from July 26 to Aug. 5 and features 375 works of art.

“We have a lot more large pieces and a lot more sculpture this year,” said Terri Moore, the executive director of the Sooke Fine Arts Society.

“It’s a very colourful show, and we have a lot more contemporary pieces than we’ve had for a while.”

As a juried show, the selections for display are carefully selected by a trio of judges.

This year’s judges are Grant Arnold, the winner of the prestigious Alvin Balkind Curator’s Prize; Pennylane Shen, a former Canadian representative for the University of the Arts London in the UK; and Richard Motchman, the president of the Xchanges Gallery in Victoria.

“The judges were here on [July 15], and made their selections for the winners of this year’s prizes,” Moore said.

“They noted that this year there are some whimsical touches … some great sense of humour on display. I know people who come to the show will be very pleased.”

RELATED: New artists bring a unique style to show

Beyond the displays of talent at the show, attendees will be treated to a special night on Aug. 1, when in conjunction with the night market at the Sooke Region Museum, the show will offer m-ART-ket night.

“We’ll be keeping the doors open until 9 p.m. and offering demonstrations and live music as part of the show,” Moore said.

The fine arts show will be offering a series of special events, all of which can be seen on its website.

Rob Owen, a Sooke artist who successfully entered his landscape paintings into the show for 23 years running, will have two works in this year’s show as well and described the show as the high point of his year.

“I actually got started back in the ’70s, painting signs and murals on the sides of vans,” said Owen, with a chuckle.

“Not too much of that happening anymore.”

Owen, who started painting landscapes in 1975, said he’s been inspired by Vancouver Island’s Bill Bixon.

“My first year in the Sooke show, I had two pieces in the show. That was 1996 and I won the Juror’s Choice award and sold both paintings,” he recalled.

“I’ve sold a lot of my work at that show.”

RELATED: About more than art

The show also has a youth collection, featuring the best of the up-and-coming young artists in the region.

The 11-day show annually attracts more than 9,000 art lovers from across Canada and abroad.

It has become B.C.’s longest-running fine arts show and is considered a premier event for the art community in the province.

“This show is the opportunity to see some fantastic works of art and actually speak to the artists. It’s a rare treat,” Moore said.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Shannon Lee-Raye helps to hang paintings in preparation for the Sooke Fine Arts Show. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

Previous story
Simu Liu’s rise from Bay Street accountant to Marvel’s kung fu super hero

Just Posted

Victoria’s Our Place Society celebrates belated 50th anniversary with block party

The 900-block of Pandora will close for a celebration on July 28

A sunny day ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Victoria post-secondary schools reveal most popular programs

Camosun College, the University of Victoria and Royal Roads University share students’ top picks

Greater Victoria sees crime severity index rise

Fraud cases rise 31 per cent over previous year

‘Best in the country’: Formerly homeless man praises Victoria’s outreach services

Jay W. was living on the streets of downtown Victoria in 2018

WATCH: Hot rods flock to Victoria for Northwest Deuce Days

Crowds roll out for four-day festival

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Police ask for help locating missing men last seen in South Surrey

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

RCMP say a body discovered nearby not one of the missing teens

Most Read