Stars on Ice glides into Victoria

Reigning women’s World Champion Kaetlyn Osmond tells us what this year’s tour has in store

Reigning women’s World Champion Kaetlyn Osmond, who also took bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, will debut two brand new programs for the 2018 Stars On Ice tour, in Victoria May 15. Photo contributed

Tessa, Scott, Patrick, Kaetlyn, Elvis and Kurt.

They’re all lacing up their skates to bring the 2018 Stars on Ice tour back to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre, May 15.

The Emmy Award-winning production, now in its 28th year, gives past and present Canadian figure skating champions a chance to thank their fans, performing a selection of solo and group numbers, with only one thing in mind – entertainment.

“It’s very different from competition,” says Kaetlyn Osmond, the current women’s figure skating World Champion. “It’s still very nerve wracking, but so much fun to do.”

It feels good to go out and do programs that have no rules to them, she adds.

Osmond, who skated her way to a bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and recently clinched gold at the World Championships in March, is excited to bring two brand new programs to fans with the Stars tour.

Choreographed by Canadian World Champion ice dancer Shae-Lynn Bourne and World Champion men’s skater Jeffrey Buttle, Osmond says it’s been fun to work with skaters who came before her, to learn their styles and their methods.

And, to let loose with different styles of skating.

“It’s one of my favourite parts of tour,” she says. “Group numbers challenge my abilities, they’re not something I do in regular competition.”

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue will join a slew of Canadian figure skating champions for the 2018 Stars On Ice tour, arriving in Victoria May 15, at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Photo contributed

Along with Olympic teammates Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Gabrielle Daleman, Osmond joins veteran stars Elvis Stojko and Kurt Browning to shake things up and share another side of themselves with the crowd.

“This tour seems to be a big celebration,” Osmond says. “Everyone’s celebrating retiring, or celebrating the fantastic year we’ve all had and celebrating our team gold medal.”

The tour touches down for a show in each province before arriving in Victoria next week. Tickets are still available at StarsOnIce.ca/get-tickets

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com