Still on the road at 81, Gordon Lightfoot hits Victoria stage this fall

Legendary Canadian songwriter and performer Gordon Lightfoot brings his music to the Island in October, with shows at the Royal Theatre in Victoria and Port Theatre in Nanaimo. gordonlightfoot.com

The man who wrote such hits as “Sundown,”“Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” “If You Could Read My Mind, “Canadian Railroad Trilogy” and more is coming to Victoria and Nanaimo this fall.

Tickets for Gordon Lightfoot’s Oct. 30 concert at the Royal Theatre and Oct. 28 at Nanaimo’s Port Theatre went on sale Feb. 14 and are already selling well.

One of the most prolific songwriters to emerge in 1960s and ’70s, Lightfoot is a folk singer and storyteller at heart who has virtually never stopped writing. His music through the decades has made a big impact in the folk, folk-rock and country genres.

His 2020 tour will feature material from his new album Solo, which will be available March 20. It’s the 81-year-old Canadian musical legend’s first studio album since 2004’s Harmony and showcases the songsmith at his most pure, alone in the studio with his guitar. The new album, his 22nd studio or live recording, features the first single “Oh So Sweet” (hear audio above).

Lightfoot was the subject of a best-selling 2018 biography by Nick Jennings entitled simply, Lightfoot, which paints an unforgettable portrait of an artist’s life, from his days as a sweet-singing choirboy in smalltown Orillia, Ont. to his crowing as the musical bard of Canada. Filled with anecdotes, stories behind his hit song lyrics, and Gordon’s own reminiscences, the book is a great read for Lightfoot fans of all ages.

Tickets for the Port Theatre performance are available at porttheatre.com or by phone at 250-754-8550, while Tickets for the Royal show are available online at rmts.bc.ca, by phone at 250-386-6121 or in person at the Royal or McPherson Playhouse box offices.



