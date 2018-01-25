Dine Around/Stay in Town continues at restaurants and hotels around the region, including the Steamship Grill and Bar (pictured) on the Inner Harbour. Photo courtesy Steamship Grill and Bar

Still time to try out new dinner spots during Victoria’s Dine Around/Stay in Town

Annual promotion helps introduce people to local restaurants and hotels

Looking for someplace different to try for that special date or meal out with the family?

Tourism Victoria and the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association’s Victoria branch are heading into their second weekend for the annual Dine Around Stay in Town. On now through Feb. 4, the off-season promotion is designed to give area residents and visitors alike a chance to test out local eateries for the first time or visit favourite spots for a choice of three-course meals specially crafted for the occasion.

Meals prices are evened off at $20, $30, $40 and $50 with each restaurant offering one or more of the price points.

Local hotels are also in on the act, offering special deals starting at $89 a night, aimed at the staycation market.

For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit tourismvictoria.com/eat-drink/dine-around.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
The Little Mermaid is a smash hit for Stelly’s

Just Posted

Homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. today.

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

UPDATE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Worst is over, but flu bugs could linger around Victoria

Unusual season saw both influenza A and B strains experienced in region

Trio arrested on theft, drug charges

Officers noticed suspicious activity near Anna Marie Road and Wadams Way in Sooke

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Woman airlifted to hospital after being pulled from water on mid-Island

Victim’s condition unknow; police investigating incident

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

River otter spotted cruising Saanich Road

Meat eating otters will seek out cat food

UPDATE: Jet fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

UPDATE: Saanich man sent to hospital after collision at one of the most dangerous intersections in Saanich

One of Saanich’s most dangerous intersections was the site of two-vehicle collision… Continue reading

Most Read

  • The Little Mermaid is a smash hit for Stelly’s

    A theatre, though, is still on their wish list

  • Still time to try out new dinner spots during Victoria’s Dine Around/Stay in Town

    Annual promotion helps introduce people to local restaurants and hotels