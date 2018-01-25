Still time to try out new dinner spots during Victoria’s Dine Around/Stay in Town

Dine Around/Stay in Town continues at restaurants and hotels around the region, including the Steamship Grill and Bar (pictured) on the Inner Harbour. Photo courtesy Steamship Grill and Bar

Looking for someplace different to try for that special date or meal out with the family?

Tourism Victoria and the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association’s Victoria branch are heading into their second weekend for the annual Dine Around Stay in Town. On now through Feb. 4, the off-season promotion is designed to give area residents and visitors alike a chance to test out local eateries for the first time or visit favourite spots for a choice of three-course meals specially crafted for the occasion.

Meals prices are evened off at $20, $30, $40 and $50 with each restaurant offering one or more of the price points.

Local hotels are also in on the act, offering special deals starting at $89 a night, aimed at the staycation market.

For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit tourismvictoria.com/eat-drink/dine-around.

editor@vicnews.com