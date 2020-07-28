Victoria’s Symphony Splash, which usually draws thousands to the Inner Harbour, goes virtual this year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Symphony Splash goes virtual, revisits 2018 performance

Organizers postpone live event until Aug. 2, 2021

A beloved musical event that usually resounds through Victoria’s Inner Harbour will be going virtual this B.C. Day long weekend.

Victoria Symphony Splash, attracts thousands to the floating symphony performance each year, will re-air its 2018 performance on Facebook and YouTube on Sunday, Aug. 2, due to provincial health restrictions.

Due to the pandemic, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has restricted gatherings to 50 people or fewer.

READ MORE: Musician stays physically distant in courtyard show for Langford retirees

The event will feature a young soloist Danielle Tsao, who made her debut at the Splash in 2018.

Passionate symphony-goers can tune in at 7:30 p.m. to hear popular movie soundtracks from the likes of John Williams, known for Star Wars, Jaws and E.T., to Danny Elfman, known for Justice League, Batman and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The 31st Victoria Symphony Splash is expected to return on Aug. 1, 2021.

