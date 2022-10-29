The film festival will showcase Jewish films in this free event. (Courtesy of the Victoria International Jewish Film Festival)

The annual Victoria International Jewish Film Festival will play at Vic Theater Nov. 1-6

The 8th Jewish Film Festival will feature both in-person and online screenigs and will be free

The Victoria Jewish International Film Festival will run this year from Nov. 1 – 6 with both in-person screenings and online showings.

The festival is guided by the idea of tikkun olam which is Hebrew for “repair of the world” and aims to increase community connections with Jewish themes through cinema.

This year’s festival is free of charge and will have inclusive viewing opportunities to help increase the number of people who can attend.

In-person events will feature five films and one family program which will include live music and snacks celebrating Jewish and Middle Eastern cuisine.

The festival will open at the Vic Theater on Nov.1 at 6:15 p.m. with the Spanish film Alegria, which is a film about a Jewish woman who plans her nieces Orthodox Jewish Wedding.

Online screenings will start Nov.2, covering issues of identity, community and family.

On Nov. 6, the festival will feature a short comedy film as well as a storyteller, balloon-twisting and crafts.

For more information visit vijff.ca.

