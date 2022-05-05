Esquimalt High School is bringing musical theatre back for the first time since the pandemic with a production of Mamma Mia! (Photo Courtesy of Esquimalt High School/Facebook)

Theatre returns to Esquimalt High School with Mamma Mia!

The first production since the pandemic debuts May 6

After a three-year pandemic hiatus, musical theatre is returning to Esquimalt High School this weekend with a production of Mamma Mia!

Opening night is set for May 6 with curtains rising at 7 p.m. Follow-up evening performances are set for May 7, 8, 12, 13 and 14, with May 8 being a matinee at 2 p.m.

“We are so excited to be performing in front of an audience for the first time in what feels like ages, “ said Heidi Kebede, a Grade 12 student and one of the leads in the show, in a release. “We’ve been rehearsing since September 2021 and are having lots of fun seeing everything come to life. The show is very energetic and we think families will have lots of fun too.”

The show explores themes of identity, family, and love through ABBA’s timeless music. Featuring over 40 students, a live band, and big dance numbers.

Tickets are available online for $12 per adult and $10 per student or senior, and two reduced capacity shows are being held on May 7 and 12 to allow for physical distancing. Mask use during all shows is strongly encouraged.

