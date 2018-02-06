Irwin Henderson from the Friends of the Greater Victoria Library holds a stack of books available at the upcoming One-Day Book Sale, Feb. 11 at Nellie McClung Library, noon to 2:45 and 3 to 4:15 p.m. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Too many books! Used book sale to blow out inventory

Friends of the Library holding one-day sale on Sunday, Feb. 11

The storage room is full, and the local volunteer group that collects and sells used books is throwing a One Day Family Book Sale to make room.

The Friends of the Greater Victoria Public Library’s book-storage area on the ground floor of the Nellie McClung branch at Cedar Hill Road and McKenzie Avenue is overflowing. It’s at the Nellie McClung branch (3950 Cedar Hill Rd.) where they’ll hold the One Day Family Book Sale, Sunday, Feb. 11, starting at noon.

“We already have two book sales a year, [each] a weekend event at the Pearkes field house, in the spring and one in the fall, that sell 15,000 to 18,000 books,” said Irwin Henderson, volunteer with the Friends of the Library. “It’s been a long time since the group had a one-day book sale.”

Admission to the Feb. 11 Book Sale is free from noon to 2:45 p.m., during which time books are marked by price. The sale runs again from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. when the books are free but admission is $5.

In line with the family theme there will be lots of kids, teen and adult books, with a big selection of mysteries, science-fiction, romance, thrillers and fiction works in paperback and hardcover.

“We hope this can be part of the B.C. Family Day weekend holiday,” Henderson added.

Last year Friends of the Library spent $40,000 on Greater Victoria Public Library initiatives and programming such as the youth summer reading program.

reporter@saanichnews.com

