University of Victoria auditorium hosts first digital performance after year of rehearsals, recording

The band hit the Woodshop Recording Studio in October 2020 and are now fresh off the release of the first single from this session, The Wave. (New Groovement/YouTube)

Despite the challenge of live music during the COVID-19 pandemic, Victoria band The New Groovement has managed to maintain its drive.

The band hit the Woodshop Recording Studio (Jesse Roper, Jon & Roy, Band of Rascals) in October 2020 and are now fresh off the release of the first single from this session, The Wave.

The funky ska/hip-hop track features Shane Blaq on lead vocals and rhymes and earned the band a slot in CBC Music’s Toyota Searchlight competition. The first round of voting is closed, restarting June 1 when the top 100 is announced. The top 10 are revealed June 15 and the winners announced June 22.

READ ALSO: Victoria artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

No stranger to awards, The New Groovement has been nominated for Urban Artist of the Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards, won Album of the Year at the Vancouver Island Music Awards, and opening for acclaimed acts such as Booker T. Jones and Five Alarm Funk.

Those missing the sound of the 11-piece funk band can get a $10 hit of live performance, with a bit of a throwback in the lead singer. Marking the band’s first public performance in more than a year, The New Groovement makes its inaugural performance at the Farquhar Auditorium at the University of Victoria.

READ ALSO: Grassroots project lands artist legacy in Oak Bay park

While closed to audiences since March 2020, the Farquhar has managed the space within provincial health restrictions, allowing artists a safe place to rehearse and record. The performance with The New Groovement is the first digital presentation initiated by the venue in collaboration with local talent. The band is joined by original lead vocalist Theresa Pasaluko.

Expect a high-energy performance with a mix of classic tracks from their earlier recordings, The Orange Album and Tired of Waiting as well as some of their newly recorded material. Clear the furniture – you’ll be dancing in the living room for sure.

The New Groovement concert is available June 3 at noon through June 6 at midnight.

Visit tickets.uvic.ca to purchase tickets.

READ ALSO: Collaborative totem project unveiled at Victoria’s Oaklands elementary

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

UVic