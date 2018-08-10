UVic art display showcases craft of bookmaking

Art of the Book 2018 is in the Audain Gallery at UVic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Aug. 11

Winning entries from around the world are on display in Art of the Book 2018.

The juried exhibition of book arts features 67 uniquely crafted pieces covering eight categories: Fine Binding, Box Making, Papermaking, Fine Printing, Paper Decorating, Restoration, Calligraphy, and Artists’ Books. Canadian artists predominate, but entries are from as far away as the UK, France, Spain and Australia. All pieces are appearing publicly for the first time.

“This is the first time the jury has accepted an entry of mine and I’m thrilled,” says Vancouver Island resident Joan Byers. Her experimental project Alzheimer, uses the initial inking of the letterpress to create erratic patterns – going from a blank word to a solid black word.

Throughout the run of the show, there will be demonstrations of book arts techniques such as papermaking, calligraphy and different sewing patterns.

Hosted by the Victoria-based BC Islands Chapter of the Canadian Bookbinders and Book Artists Guild to mark the guild’s 35th anniversary, Art of the Book 2018 takes place at the Audain Gallery in the Visual Arts Building, 3800 Finnerty Rd. and is the first stop of a two-year nationwide tour. The wheelchair-accessible exhibition is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 26. Admission is free.

Join the opening tour on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 11 am.

