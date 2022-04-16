Victoria arts hub open house to showcase variety of styles

Artist Logan Ford, leasing agent for Rockslide Studio, works on a piece at the grassroots arts organization’s new home at 780 Blanshard St. Rockslide supports artists in the region by providing affordable studio and showcase space. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

A Victoria-based independent arts organization is set to open the doors to its new gallery and host a well-rounded exhibition of artistic works at an April 23 showcase.

The Rockslide Studio Gallery serves Greater Victoria artists by providing affordable studio and exhibition space. The idea was brought to life by Logan Ford, the leasing agent for Rockslide and an artist of 12 years, who hoped to nurture and support the city’s art community.

The new location, a former government building at Blanshard Street and Fairfield Road, will also be home to such local arts organizations as the Ministry of Casual Living, Supply Victoria, the Victoria Tool Library, Sweetpea Gallery and the Vault Gallery.

“I’m not out there trying to make a lot of money, I just want to give artists space,” Ford said. “My MO (modus operandi) has always been to help facilitate art spaces and Victoria is becoming an increasingly difficult place to work for artists due to the cost of living – I’m doing everything I can to keep it affordable.”

Rockslide includes 70 artists, six arts organizations and four art galleries that showcase works from painters, sculptors, ceramists, textile artists, performers and installation artists.

At the April 23 grand opening, attendees will have a chance to talk to the artists and view their workspaces in an open studio setting on the first and second floors of the building. The open house runs from 2 to 8 p.m. at 780 Blanshard St.

For more information visit instagram.com/rockslide_gallery/.

