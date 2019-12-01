Joe Wiebe, one of the directors of Victoria Beer Week, speaks to the crowd at the Victoria Public Market. The schedule for the seventh annual 2020 Victoria Beer Week was released Tuesday. (Christian Tisdale Photography)

Victoria Beer Society releases schedule for 2020 beer week

Nine-day festival features new brews, new events

The Victoria Beer Society announced its schedule for the annual 2020 Victoria Beer Week, unleashing nine days of beer-themed events and activities for local brew-enthusiasts.

READ ALSO: Victoria Beer Week celebrates ‘five years of cheers’

The week opens with the Lift Off! event on Friday, March 6, featuring a wide range of B.C. craft beers, including old classics and new releases.

Other events include a home brewing workshop, a craft beer quiz night, a ‘Brewmasters Brunch’ and Saturday Night Casks.

New events this year include the Street Eats Brewery Tour, Lager than Life and Publican’s Picks: A Beer Paired Dinner with Paul Hadfield. Tickets range from $15 to $75.

The rest of Victoria Beer Week’s expanded program will be announced in January.

READ ALSO: ‘Coast to coast’: New Beer Fest hosts promise breweries from east to west

The seventh annual beer week returns from March 6 to 14 at the Victoria Public Market. Tickets go on sale Nov. 29 online at ticketrocket.co or in person at Ticket Rocket (1050 Meares St.). For more information and to view the full schedule visit victoriabeersociety.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oak Bay crooner cool with holiday hustle

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Crowds brave the cold for 38th Annual Island Farms Santa’s Light parade

Government Street was filled with festive lights, decorations and music

Saanich police warns roadside scam ‘preys on sympathy of good people’

Suspects say they urgently need cash to get back to Dubai

Saanich Fire uses ATV to rescue injured cyclist

Cyclist injured on double-black diamond trail

West Shore community members team up to warm hearts and feet this holiday season

Winter sock drive aims to collect 1,000 pairs of socks for people in need

Ocean swim challenge in support of Crystal Pool ‘rejected’ by Victoria councillors

Ultra-marathon swimmer still plans on swimming in ocean on Sunday

B.C. woman describes state-of-the-art Parkinson’s treatment as ‘miraculous’

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Port Alberni dips to record-breaking low temperature amid cold snap

The Vancouver Island city was the only one to break cold temperature records this week

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

Most Read