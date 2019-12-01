Victoria Beer Society releases schedule for 2020 beer week

Joe Wiebe, one of the directors of Victoria Beer Week, speaks to the crowd at the Victoria Public Market. The schedule for the seventh annual 2020 Victoria Beer Week was released Tuesday. (Christian Tisdale Photography)

The Victoria Beer Society announced its schedule for the annual 2020 Victoria Beer Week, unleashing nine days of beer-themed events and activities for local brew-enthusiasts.

READ ALSO: Victoria Beer Week celebrates ‘five years of cheers’

The week opens with the Lift Off! event on Friday, March 6, featuring a wide range of B.C. craft beers, including old classics and new releases.

Other events include a home brewing workshop, a craft beer quiz night, a ‘Brewmasters Brunch’ and Saturday Night Casks.

New events this year include the Street Eats Brewery Tour, Lager than Life and Publican’s Picks: A Beer Paired Dinner with Paul Hadfield. Tickets range from $15 to $75.

The rest of Victoria Beer Week’s expanded program will be announced in January.

READ ALSO: ‘Coast to coast’: New Beer Fest hosts promise breweries from east to west

The seventh annual beer week returns from March 6 to 14 at the Victoria Public Market. Tickets go on sale Nov. 29 online at ticketrocket.co or in person at Ticket Rocket (1050 Meares St.). For more information and to view the full schedule visit victoriabeersociety.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.