Victoria Beer Society releases schedule for 2020 beer week

The Victoria Beer Society announced its schedule for the annual 2020 Victoria Beer Week, unleashing nine days of beer-themed events and activities for local brew-enthusiasts.
The week opens with the Lift Off! event on Friday, March 6, featuring a wide range of B.C. craft beers, including old classics and new releases.
Other events include a home brewing workshop, a craft beer quiz night, a ‘Brewmasters Brunch’ and Saturday Night Casks.
New events this year include the Street Eats Brewery Tour, Lager than Life and Publican’s Picks: A Beer Paired Dinner with Paul Hadfield. Tickets range from $15 to $75.
The rest of Victoria Beer Week’s expanded program will be announced in January.
The seventh annual beer week returns from March 6 to 14 at the Victoria Public Market. Tickets go on sale Nov. 29 online at ticketrocket.co or in person at Ticket Rocket (1050 Meares St.). For more information and to view the full schedule visit victoriabeersociety.com.