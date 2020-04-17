ZZ Top, Cheap Trick pull the plug on Victoria concert

Rockers ZZ Top with special guest Cheap Trick have postponed their Canadian tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre)

Victoria music fans will have to wait a little longer to go crazy for a sharp-dressed man.

Beloved rock band ZZ Top, along with special guest Cheap Trick, has postponed their 50th anniversary Canadian tour due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The performance was scheduled for April 29 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

“In abundance of caution during this time, we are rescheduling the Canada leg of “A Celebration with ZZ Top. This was an extremely difficult decision for the band, but we feel it’s the responsible thing to do,” according to a press release from the band.

All tickets will remain valid for the next scheduled event date, once dates are confirmed.

“Keep an eye on our website and socials and the venue websites for further information and updates,” said ZZ Top. “Thank you all for your understanding. We look forward to seeing you all on the road soon.”

Anyone with any further questions or concerns is asked to contact Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777.

