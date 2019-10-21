Liberal candidate Nikki MacDonald and her contingent await results at Swans Brewpub in Victoria. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

With handful of stations reporting, NDP take slim lead in Victoria district

Black Press Media journalists catch up with the candidates as results flow tonight

The polls are closed and the results beginning to flow in B.C. for Canada’s 43rd federal election.

In the Victoria electoral district, nine candidates vie for the vote, including Richard Caron (Conservative), Laurel Collins (NDP), Alyson Culbert (PPC), Robert Duncan (Communist Party), Racelle Kooy (Green Party), Nikki Macdonald (Liberal), Jordan Reichert (Animal Protection Party of Canada), Keith Rosenberg (Veterans Coalition Party of Canada), and David Shebib (Independent).

As of 8 p.m. Supporters await NDP candidate Laurel Collins at her headquarters for the evening, Bart’s Pub.

NDP volunteer Teale Phelps Bondaroff, who ran twice federally and once provincially for the NDP, said several Collins volunteers are coming in from the rain.

He feels good about the campaign.

“The rest of the country is always kind of baffling … but here in B.C. it’s looking good,” he said.

Phelps Bonderoff feels electoral reform is a key.

“A lot people in British Columbia are really annoyed with Justin Trudeau for lying about electoral reform and I think the results are going to show that.

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

READ ALSO: Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Around the corner at Crystal Gardens, Green party supporters are nearly bouncing with excitement.

Sabine Moller, volunteer coordinator for Racelle Kooy, says the Climate Strikes were one of the biggest factors building a Green force.

“We’ve seen youth come out en masse and 20,000 people marched in Victoria for the climate strike,” she said.

Liberal candidate for Victoria, Nikki Macdonald, said the campaign has been an incredible experience for her and her team. Macdonald said more than 1,000 Liberal voters turned out for the Team Trudeau rally last night.

“The energy we’ve had here in Victoria has been tremendous. People have told me they haven’t seen that kind of a campaign in Victoria since David Anderson, so there’s definitely a feeling of change; of momentum here.”

Macdonald said her campaign saw 7,000 doors knocked on locally, and people appreciated her showing up in person. “At the doors, the most important thing I heard was that people care about the environment, and the Liberals have already started this work. I think that’s definitely a reason we saw such good numbers.”

Elections Canada says roughly 27.4 million people are eligible to vote and in Victoria the rain wasn’t keeping voters away from the polls or Black Press Media journalists from following the results.

READ ALSO: Early results have Liberals leading in Newfoundland and Labrador

Find live reports at Facebook for Victoria News and Oak Bay News.

READ ALSO: Student Votes elects a Liberal minority

