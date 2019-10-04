There are a number of options when it comes to voting in the upcoming federal election including advanced polls, mail-in voting, and voting on election day, Oct. 21. (File Photo)

Federal Election 2019: Here’s how to cast your ballot in Greater Victoria

Advance polling options, registering to vote

With the 43rd federal election only weeks away, campaigns are in full swing and Canadians are paying close attention to candidate platforms, preparing to cast their ballots on Oct. 21.

But not everyone will be able to make it to the polls that day, and some are voting for the first time. Here’s what Greater Victorians need to know to cast their vote this election.

READ ALSO: Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

What you need

In order to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen and be at least 18 years old on election day. Voters must also prove their identity and address in order to cast their ballot. Electors can ensure they are registered to vote using Elections Canada online or by visiting an Elections Canada office.

You can also register to vote at your assigned polling station on election day (Oct. 21) or on advanced polling days.

How to vote

Vote on Oct. 21.

The voter information card mailed to your home address will provide the location of your assigned polling station, as well as the hours the poll will be open. For most of B.C., polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Elections Canada’s Voter Information Service provides information on electoral districts, candidates and polling places.

Advance polling

Using the special ballot process, you can cast your vote at your advance polling station Oct. 11-14 from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. To find your advance polling station, check your voter information card or use the Voter Information Service.

You can also vote at any Election Canada office anytime before Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. In Greater Victoria, there are four office locations: University Heights Shopping Centre (3970 Shelbourne St.), Gateway Village in Saanich (771 Vernon Ave.), Elections Canada office in Langford (2401 Millstream Rd.) and the Gallery in Brentwood Bay (1528 Stelly’s Cross Rd.).

Advanced polling is also available at the University of Victoria student union building 201 between Oct. 5 and Oct.9.

Advanced voting requires a special ballot process. Election workers at the voting sites will require proof of identity and will add, update or confirm your information. After receiving a ballot and instructions, you can ask for a list of candidates for your riding if you need it.

After marking your ballot, you’ll be given two envelopes, put the ballot in the unmarked inner envelope and seal it, then put that envelope in the outer envelope and sign the declaration on the outside.

Then envelope is then placed in the ballot box.

READ ALSO: Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Vote by mail

To vote by mail, Canadians can apply online or visit any Elections Canada office before Tuesday Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

After applying, a special ballot voting kit is sent in the mail. In order to cast your ballot in time, applications must be made by Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

Other ways to vote

Members of the Canadian Forces have special procedures for voting which include voting on your base at a military voting station as a CF elector.

Voters can also cast their ballot at their retirement or long-term care homes, in acute care facilities and in correctional institutions.

Electors with other voting needs may be able to access additional service points for people who can’t use traditional voting options.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

Just Posted

This month Victorians are encouraged to shop local to celebrate small business

October is Small Business Month for Victoria

UPDATED: Three family dogs perish in Highlands house fire

Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Blue Valley Road

Blessing of the Animals service returns to Saanich church

St. Luke Cedar Hill Anglican Church will hold its annual Blessing of the Animals Service on Oct. 6

Relaxing for ROAM: Saanich yoga studio welcomes yogis and rescued pups

All admission fees are donated to the charity

Federal Election 2019: Here’s how to cast your ballot in Greater Victoria

Advance polling options, registering to vote

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

BC Transit starts outfitting buses in Greater Victoriawith doors to improve driver safety

The $6.5 million project will see all buses equipped with the new doors by the end of 2020

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Most Read