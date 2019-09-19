VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a statement in regards to photo coming to light of himself from 2001 wearing “brownface” during a scrum on his campaign plane in Halifax, N.S., on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justin Trudeau insists he’s not the man today who he was years ago, when photos and videos were taken of him in racist costumes.

The Liberal leader acknowledges, however, that he had a “massive blind spot” about how wearing blackface could be so hurtful.

Two photos and a video of a younger Trudeau dressed up, with his face painted black or brown, twice for performances and once in an unclear context, have surfaced in the last 24 hours.

Trudeau says he was aware of two of them, and he’s never spoken about them because he was embarrassed.

He repeated his apology to Canadians for his past behaviour Thursday afternoon, after first issuing one late last night after the first photo was published.

He says he’s spent his political career trying to counter intolerance and racism and hopes that people he’s offended still can see him as an ally in that fight.

READ MORE FROM BLACK PRESS MEDIA:

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Colouring outside party lines’: Wilson-Raybould pledges non-partisan approach at campaign rally
Next story
Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

Just Posted

Victoria puppy dies after consuming poisonous mushrooms

A chocolate lab turned in to the Victoria Humane Society died Thursday morning

Mobile palliative care team launches for downtown Victoria’s homeless population

UVic, Cool Aid, Victoria Hospice and Island Health team up for end-of-life care services

Pacific FC, Dodd’s Furniture team up for local food banks

CPL team offering one free ticket to Oct. 2 game for two non-perishable food donations

Historic camp celebrates 75 years in Sooke

Camp Barnard donated to Scouts Canada in 1944

UVic announces review into circumstances of fatal bus crash

Upcoming student trip on the same route not cancelled

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

B.C. Liberal leader says private sector development will help housing affordability

Andrew Wilkenson spoke in Kelowna during a real estate conference

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

Murder charges laid after body pulled from Fraser River ID’ed as missing man

Accused also face one count each of attempted murder in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

B.C. salmon farm inspection deal reached with Indigenous people

Monitoring to determine if any Broughton region farms stay open

Most Read