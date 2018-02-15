Senior boys, girls basketball playoff update

The host Claremont Spartans moved on to the Senior Girls AAA Island Basketball Championship semifinals on Friday with a 77-23 win over the Vanier Towhees in the opening game, Thursday.

Later on Thursday Belmont faced Nanaimo District, with the winner advancing to the semifinal against Claremont, 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Oak Bay, which won the AAA girls city finals 72-66 over Claremont last week, faces Spectrum Thursday night, with the winner advancing to the semifinal against the winner of Stelly’s and Cowichan, 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Spartan co-captain Sierra Reisig was named the player of the game. Reisig scored 23 points before sitting out the fourth quarter.

In senior boys basketball action the Oak Bay Bays face the Belmont Bulldogs tonight, Thursday, in the final of the 4A boys Lower Island Championships, 7:15 p.m. at Mount Douglas.

On Tuesday the host Mount Doug Rams tied the game against the Spectrum Thunder with nine seconds and won 58-56 in overtime to take the final spot in the tournament. Oak Bay then defeated Mount Doug 85-42 in the semis while Belmont edged Claremont 68-62 in the other semifinal.

Meanwhile the 3A Boys Lower Island championship final will feature the host Reynolds Roadrunners against Royal Bay, 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Reynolds.

In the 2A boys Lower Island semifinals, PCS will face Lambrick and Gulf Islands will face St. Michaels, Thursday night. The top three teams will advance to the Island 2A finals at SMUS next week.

Senior girls Island basketball championships continue this week for 2A at Mark Isfeld and next week, Feb. 23-24 at Glenlyon Norfolk.