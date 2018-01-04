LETTERS: Woodwynn coverage just fine, Beefs and Bouquets, Polar Bear Swim countdown

Letters for Jan. 5, 2018

Polar Bear Swim needs louder countdown

We look forward to attending the Sidney Polar Bear Swim every New Year and this year was no exception. Each year the participation has grown which is wonderful to see. However, this year it was apparent that a P.A. system was needed to do the countdown. As the noon hour approached all of the brave were eagerly awaiting to enter the water. We were standing at the north end of the crowd and didn’t hear any announcement when all of a sudden those at the south end were already in the water. Many people were taken by surprise and rushed to disrobe to get their thrill. Perhaps the organizers could ensure that next year they have access to a sound system so no one gets left behind. It’s a wonderful event!

M. Macdonald

Brentwood Bay

Re: Woodwynn coverage needs balance, 12/29/2017

I think most compassionate citizens would say the PNR is doing a fine job of addressing the admirable goals of Richard Le Blanc while giving equal time to the ALR/NIMBY snivel fest of his opponents.

Guess the comfortable are feeling afflicted.

A couple of weeds and the odd stray cow encroaching on your property?

Yup, a pivotal moment in the history of Central Saanich.

Sandy Szabo

North Saanich

Beefs and Bouquets

I would like to send a bouquet to all the wonderful people in the community that helped us raise $718.00 for the Victoria Humane Society and $1,588.00 for the Victoria Hospice Society. Thank you!

Janice McEachern

One Stop Furniture Stop

Sidney

