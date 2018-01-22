GALLERY: Storm causes damage along the waterfront in Greater Victoria

High winds and waves caused damage to municipal infrastructure along Sidney’s waterfront on Sunday.

Photos sent to the News Review from reader Nancy Schembri show brickwork torn up and a planter moved, presumably due to the heavy wave action along the waterfront. She also sent in video of the waves building up steam.

Waves, whipped up by high winds and tides, typically pour over the town’s seawall, into Tulista Park — which was closed off Monday morning while municipal workers cleaned up logs, rocks and other detritus from the area. Sidewalks to and from the park area were closed off for additional clean up activity.

Reader from Oak Bay Brittany MacPherson sent in this image of a sailboat ripped from its mooring and sent into the beach. (Brittany MacPherson/Submitted)

Clean up from the weekend’s storm took place in Sidney Monday morning along First Street, Ocean Avenue and along the waterfront walkway through Tulista Park. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Reader Nancy Schembri sent in a few photos of the damaged caused in Sidney from Sunday’s wind and waves. (Nancy Schembri/Submitted)

Logs and other detrius sit along First Street and Ocean Avenue in Sidney following Sunday’s wind storm. Municipal crews were out in force Monday morning with the clean up. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Photographer and Oak Bay News Reader Mark Egan captures Sunday’s storm at the corner of Beach and Orchard. (Submitted)

Logs and other detritus sit along First Street and Ocean Avenue in Sidney following Sunday’s wind storm. Municipal crews were out in force Monday morning with the clean up. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Portions of Sidney’s waterfront walkway were closed Monday morning as municipal crews cleaned up after weekend storms. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Reader Nancy Schembri sent in a few photos of the damaged caused in Sidney from Sunday’s wind and waves. (Nancy Schembri/Submitted)

