Colwood Mayor Rob Martin post-head-shave at John Stubbs Memorial School to fundraise for Tour de Rock. (Twitter/City of Colwood)

Hair today, gone tomorrow: Colwood mayor shaves head for Tour de Rock

Martin and city council raised $1,000 for Canadian Cancer Society

Colwood’s mayor feels like a new man – all because he chopped off his brown locks for a good cause.

On Oct. 2, Rob Martin shaved his head at John Stubbs Memorial Elementary to raise money for Tour de Rock, the annual cycling trek across Vancouver Island that raises money for cancer research.

READ MORE: Tour de Rock rolls through Ladysmith

“We were thinking of ways our city could help the fundraiser and Coun. Stewart Parkinson brought up the idea that he’d pay $500 to see me shave my head for the cause,” says Martin. “I thought to myself, why not? If all councillors donate, I’ll do it.”

This was the first time the mayor has cut his hair this short. At John Stubbs, students were able to fundraise $2,600 to donate. As for Martin and city council, they raised $1,000 for Tour de Rock.

RELATED: Inspirational Cops for Cancer team rocks through West Coast

All funds raised will go towards the Canadian Cancer Society and its pediatric research and prevention programs, as well as Camp Goodtimes, a summer program for children and teens affected by cancer.

This year, Tour de Rock 2019 is on track to surpass $1.2 million. Martin can’t be happier with his new ‘do’.

“After I shaved it off, a lot of people jokingly say it looks like a big improvement compared to my last hairstyle,” says the mayor.

“Children with cancer should be able to live a normal childhood. This is my way to contribute and I hope others take part as well. I have nothing but joy seeing the community come together like this.”

