Injured parachutist wants stolen backpack back

SIDNEY — A backpack containing video of a serious parachuting incident that led to injury, was stolen at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal Fri., Jan. 12 at around 8:45 p.m. and its owner wants it back.

Tyler Turner lost his leg in that incident in 2017 and is currently undergoing recovery treatment and therapy at GF Strong Hospital in Vancouver. The backpack that was taken contained a GoPro camera, which had video of the parachuting incident — video that Turner would like back.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP stated they received a report of a theft of a backpack from the checked luggage carousel at the Swartz bay BC Ferry terminal in North Saanich. Two unknown persons, one male and one female, exit a parked vehicle and entered the terminal. The female purchased a ticket for the male and then went back to the vehicle.

During this time a different male in a dark jacket with a hood grabbed the backpack from the luggage area and went to the same vehicle as the female.

The male and female in the video do not appear to have been a part of the theft of the backpack, but will know who the suspect is and are being considered witnesses at this time.

Included in the backpack are; sunglasses, prescription medication, a handicap parking pass and a GoPro camera with important video files.

Anyone with information, including the identity of the witnesses is politely requested to contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP Detachment, their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

— with files from the Sidney North Sanich RCMP