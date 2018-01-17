Local Legion makes donation

Saanich Peninsula Legion president Mary Truttman presents a cheque for $15,000 to Brian Alexander (left) and Rod Hughes (right) from Legion Manor Victoria on Jan. 6, part of the $90,000 raised by the 2017 poppy campaign. (Hugo Wong/News Staff) Saanich Peninsula Legion president Mary Truttman presents a cheque for $15,000 to Brian Alexander (left) and Rod Hughes (right) from Legion Manor Victoria on Jan. 6, part of the $90,000 raised by the 2017 poppy campaign. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)