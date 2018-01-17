Local Legion makes donation

Hugo Wong
News Staff
Alto, Young follow their mayor in stating they will run again this fall
Recent public needle-prick incidents prompt call to reduce number of needles found
Six-year-old Landen Lanthier needs $19,000 a month to treat rare form of arthritis
Premier promising ‘preliminary’ work, with more on the way
Provincial society offers resources for those living with dementia
New lights in Oak Bay tennis bubble illuminate local talent
The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council's committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich's support…
“This is a good example, I think, that will be helpful to change views about immigration. And maybe for Mr. Trump himself to consider immigrants as contributors to advancing science, advancing our societies.”
The rival Koreas took major steps toward reducing their bitter animosity
Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting in Vancouver to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh engaged to clothing designer Gurkiran Kaur
A Toronto police investigation has concluded a girl’s hijab was not cut by a scissors-wielding man as she walked to school
Trudeau says society still lagging behind the systemic changes he is trying to make when it comes to preventing and responding to sexual harassment
Economists widely believe that based on the economic environment, it’s likely interest rates will rise today
This year expected to see additional growth
