Man arrested for dog cruelty in Central Saanich

A 32-year old Central Saanich man has been arrested in connection with serious injuries to a dog.

Around 9 p.m. on Tues., Jan. 9, a 4-year old German Shepard/Burmese Mountain Cross was found with a compound fracture to its leg and face.

A Good Samaritan driving by that night saw the dog and took it to a home in Brentwood Bay, where the dog was rushed to a veterinarian hospital.

According to Cpl. Dan Cottingham of Central Saanich Police, vets later discovered other health issues that may be associated to prior abuse. The dog is being treated for its injuries.

The dog was discovered with the suspect in the 7100 block of West Saanich Road, near Saanichton Village. The dog does not belong to the suspect, but the suspect is known to the dog’s owner.

Police are searching for the woman who provided assistance. If anyone knows the woman who assisted, they are asked to contact Central Saanich Police at 250 652 4441 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).

The suspect has been released on promise to appear in court Feb. 22. He is not to possess dogs or be around them without the owner present.



reporter@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter