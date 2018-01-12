Man arrested for dog cruelty in Central Saanich

Police searching for Good Samaritan

A 32-year old Central Saanich man has been arrested in connection with serious injuries to a dog.

Around 9 p.m. on Tues., Jan. 9, a 4-year old German Shepard/Burmese Mountain Cross was found with a compound fracture to its leg and face.

A Good Samaritan driving by that night saw the dog and took it to a home in Brentwood Bay, where the dog was rushed to a veterinarian hospital.

According to Cpl. Dan Cottingham of Central Saanich Police, vets later discovered other health issues that may be associated to prior abuse. The dog is being treated for its injuries.

The dog was discovered with the suspect in the 7100 block of West Saanich Road, near Saanichton Village. The dog does not belong to the suspect, but the suspect is known to the dog’s owner.

Police are searching for the woman who provided assistance. If anyone knows the woman who assisted, they are asked to contact Central Saanich Police at 250 652 4441 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).

The suspect has been released on promise to appear in court Feb. 22. He is not to possess dogs or be around them without the owner present.


reporter@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
James Bay tenants find a sympathetic ear in Minister of Housing
Next story
VIDEO: Public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry underway in Victoria

Just Posted

VIDEO: Public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry underway in Victoria

Reception with slideshow to follow in school gymnasium

James Bay tenants find a sympathetic ear in Minister of Housing

Property owner Starlight Investments also responds to renters after tenant meeting

Cadboro Bay resident looks to put the brakes on bus shelter

A Saanich woman is determined to halt plans for a new bus… Continue reading

$2.5M Uplands lot seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

First Nations integral to North Saanich’s new addictions treatment facility

Pauquachin First Nation working with Homewood Health at former Dunsmuir Lodge site

Men’s rugby team takes on Brazil on home turf

Game takes place at Westhills Stadium on Feb. 17

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Man arrested for dog cruelty in Central Saanich

Police searching for Good Samaritan

WATCH: Victoria Royals help out hospital with annual fundraiser game

Victoria Hospitals Foundation campaign focusing on cardiac equipment

Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Lumby supports vote for Fernie Hockeyville idea

Okanagan village that won 2016 crown backs Saskatchewan call to vote for Fernie after arena disaster

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Most Read