Metchosin girls sell $1,040 in paintings to help Langford Legion

This is the sixth year in a row the three sisters have raised money to support veterans

From left: Maylin Apted, Everly Apted, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 President Norman Scott and Brylee Apted show off the girls’ 2021 donation from Remembrance Day painting sales. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Three Metchosin sisters made their largest-ever donation to the Langford Legion on Thursday, having raised $1,040.

Brylee, Maylin and Everly Apted have been making paintings and selling them as part of a fundraiser for the past six years, and were proud to present Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 president Norman Scott with their donation.

“It feels good. It makes me feel happy,” said Brylee. “I’m just really thankful I can do this. It’s just my duty I feel like.”

Brylee, 10, first came up with the idea for the fundraiser after a visit from a veteran to her kindergarten class inspired her to do something to help those who have served the country she calls home.

Over the years, Brylee has been joined by her two younger sisters, and together they now paint everything from landscapes to rainbows and portraits throughout the year in order to build up enough stock to meet demand.

“(This year) we sold around 30 paintings,” said Brylee. “We didn’t sell many pictures, but the donations were huge. There was one girl who donated $300. It was awesome.”

Scott said accepting the girls’ donation is emotional for him, no matter how many years they have been doing it.

“To know that kids of their age … are inspired to do that. Not many kids would think to fundraise like they have,” said Scott. “It’s amazing.”

Scott said having young people support the Legion is important because it represents Canada’s future recognizing the importance of the past.

With the branch’s poppy campaign fundraiser down around $6,000 compared to previous years, he said the girls’ donation will be all the more important in ensuring the Legion can continue supporting local veterans and their families.

