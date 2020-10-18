Tagon Kachur is Caucasian, 5’ 8” with brown hair and blue eyes

Police are looking to locate missing 14-year-old Tagon Kachur, last seen on Oct. 7 in Langford. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP are looking to locate a missing Shawnigan Lake teenager last seen in Langford on Oct. 7.

Tagon Kachur, 14, was reported missing on Oct. 12. He’s Caucasian, 5’8”, around 130 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but haven’t been able to find Kachur.

Anyone who has information Kachur’s location is asked to call non-emergency line at 250-474-2264 or through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

