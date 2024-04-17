Oscar nominee Gladstone stars as Saanich’s notorious Reena Virk case hits Hulu

Under the Bridge premieres with 2 episodes April 17 on Hulu

Beautiful British Columbia.

It’s the slogan on the licence plates, other provincial promotional material and the title of episode 4 of Under the Bridge that follows the 1997 swarming and murder of Saanich teen Reena Virk.

Under The Bridge, based on the book by late acclaimed writer Rebecca Godfrey, follows a novelist drawn into the hidden world of teen suspects.

Virk was 14 when she was beaten by a group of her peers under the Craigflower bridge and then drowned in the Gorge Waterway in Saanich. Her body was found eight days later.

Told through the eyes of Godfrey (played by Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis Presley) and a local police officer (portrayed by Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone), Under the Bridge takes viewers into the hidden world of the teens accused of murder. Izzy G is Kelly Ellard, Javon Walton as Warren Glowatski and Vritika Gupta plays Reena Virk, with Ezra Farouke Khan and Archie Panjabi as Reena’s parents.

Ellard, who now goes by Kerry Marie Sim, was convicted of second-degree murder and first received day parole in November 2017. The parole board has consistently extended it in six-month increments.

Glowatski was also convicted of second-degree murder and granted full parole in 2010.

Under the Bridge premiers April 17 on Hulu.

Godfrey died in October 2022 after a battle with cancer and a week after Hulu announced it had ordered an eight-episode limited series based on the book. Godfrey is credited as an executive producer.

