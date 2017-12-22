Parking at the Victoria International Airport has filled up this week, as travelers go places for the holidays. (File)

Plan ahead for busy holiday travel to and from Victoria

Parking spaces hard to come by at Victoria airport, BC Ferries filling up fast

People travelling via the Victoria International Airport this Christmas and New Year’s are being told that parking is at a premium at the airport.

The Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) announced today that its regular parking lots are full. In a statement emailed to local media, the VAA reports people must follow the directions of parking attendants at the airport.

Travellers are being asked to pre-pay for their length of stay at the Exit Booth at the end of the Daily Lot. From there, people will be directed into the airport’s overflow parking areas.

A courtesy shuttle bus will make frequent trips between those overflow parking areas and the main terminal building.

“Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) apologizes for any inconvenience and would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation during the busy holiday season,” VAA said.

For more information, visit victoriaairport.com.

Ferry traffic expected to be busy

On Dec. 22, 23, 26, and 27, BC Ferries anticipates a significant volume of customers to travel with us between Earls Cove and Saltery Bay. They state possible overloads may occur throughout each day and in particular, on the 4:55 p.m. sailing from Earls Cove.

As well, BC Ferries is advising travellers to expect busy days and possible sailing waits from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 28. December 27 is expected to be the busiest of all travel days during the Christmas holiday.

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider travelling earlier or later in the day to reduce delays. Reservations are also a good idea — however the availability could be few and far between on the busiest days.

For traffic updates or more information please follow @BCFerries on Twitter, check our website at bcferries.com, or call us toll free at 1-888-BCFERRY (223-3779).

Sea Plane! Sea Plane!

Flights on Harbour Air Seaplanes are also available between the Island and lower mainland. They are open Dec. 24, closed Christmas Day, and open again thereafter (with limited hours on January 1).

Check on flight availability and reservations at harbourair.com.

