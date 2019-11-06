Is allowing the production of cannabis in Saanich a good idea? (Jonathan Hayward/CP)

Saanich to hold public hearing on potential for growing local cannabis

The council will put forward a recommendation to allow production in industrial zones

Saanich residents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns about allowing the production of cannabis in the District by the end of the year. Saanich council unanimously voted to move forward and put the issue to the public at Monday night’s council meeting. Saanich still does not allow the production or sale of recreational cannabis in the District.

Coun. Ned Taylor said cannabis was partly legalized to reduce the amount of black market product Canadians are growing, so now it’s legal, its time to look at appropriate places to grow it. “We don’t want all our farms that are used for food production to just be switched over to cannabis production, so it’s important we identify areas that are appropriate for the production of cannabis,” Taylor said.

He also said the council is looking into allowing legal cannabis stores to operate in the area. “I don’t have any concerns with allowing legal cannabis stores to operate in Saanich in appropriate areas in the future, it’s a legal substance now, so it doesn’t make sense to have residents getting in their cars and driving all the way downtown and back to buy cannabis products,” Taylor said.

READ MORE: Saanich proposes unique approach towards the regulation of recreational marijuana

Saanich council initially put forward three options for legalizing the production of cannabis: amend the zoning bylaw to permit cannabis production only on industrial “M” zoned land, amend the bylaw to permit the production of cannabis on all “A” zoned rural lands, or do nothing which would only permit the production of cannabis as a farm on Agricultural Land Reserve lands.

The first option, amending the zoning bylaw to permit cannabis production only on industrial “M” zoned land is the one that has been recommended by District staff and will be discussed at the public hearing.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, learn how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Just Posted

Alleged drunk driver narrowly misses pregnant RCMP officer before crashing on Sooke Road

The driver was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries

Proposed 12-storey building in Esquimalt pared down to 10, medical clinic no longer prioritized

Esquimalt council heard from Lexi Development about proposed changes to plans

AVI health open house is all about education and healing

Naloxone training, guest speakers, refreshments all on the agenda Nov. 22

Racial discrimination complaint against Victoria theatre to proceed

Applications denied to dismiss racial discrimination complaints against theatre, director

UPDATED: Saanich emergency crews respond to T-bone crash near Landsdowne school

One person sustained minor injuries, both cars were damaged

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, learn how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

Island COs find and destroy predatory cougar near residential area

Animal presumed to be same one that killed housecat in Comox neighbourhood

Most Read