Sidney North Saanich RCMP want to know: Is this your stuff?

SIDNEY — The Sidney North Saanich RCMP are requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of some property seized during an investigation.

A resident contacted the Sidney North Saanich RCMP Detachment on December 17 stating that a shed had been broken into on Wain Road in North Saanich.

The complainant stated that they found some of their belongings in the bushes on Swartz Bay Road. Strewn amongst their belongings were some items that did not belong to them.

The Sidney North Saanich RCMP are reminding the public to keep their outbuildings locked and to periodically check on them to ensure they haven’t been tampered with.

If you have been the victim of a similar crime recently, please contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP as some items located cannot be easily traced to owners, and are currently being stored at the Sidney North Saanich RCMP Detachment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sidney / North Saanich RCMP Detachment, their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

— RCMP