Sidney Town Crier gets a raise in 2018

Sidney Council briefs / Jan 22, 2018

Town crier pay

Sidney will bump the honorarium of its official town crier to $3,600 in this year’s budget.

Coun. Peter Wainwright said the town crier originally asked for $3,000, stating he wouldn’t be in favour of giving him more than he asked for.

Mayor Steve Price replied that the Town “has been abusing the good nature” of Town Crier Kenny Podmore, who attends many events on behalf of the community.

“He’s basically been subsidizing the Town with his own money, travelling the world and province, doing a great job promoting the Town.”

Price suggested that council’s discussion noted that at $100 per event, Podmore has still be giving the Town great value for the money.

Council pay adjustment

Sidney councillors voted to adjust their pay, to offset a one-third tax allowance. The allowance will be eliminated in 2019 in federal tax changes.

Community Grants

Sidney will increase its annual budget for community grants-in-aid to $15,000.

Down in the ground

Council has directed municipal staff to negotiate with developers, where opportunity exists, to pay for putting electrical wires underground. Sidney has an annual budget of $20,000 for underground wiring.

In a related vote, the Town will not remove a power pole at the corner of Bevan and Fifth streets, as requested by a resident. Coun. Wainwright asked that the matter go to this year’s budget talks, as he missed the initial discussion on the issue. Coun. Mervyn Lougher-Goodey noted, however, that the council’s committee of the whole discussed it and decided not to remove the pole.

Contract renewed

Sidney approved trucking and excavating services with contractor W.A. Jones at the same unit prices as in 2017.



