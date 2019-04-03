For those hard to recycle items, the Public Work’s Drop Off Depot in Oak Bay is the place to go — from paint cans to car batteries they take it all. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Spring cleaning: Where to recycle weird items

From paint cans to car batteries

We all want to do our part in saving the environment, but what do we do with the weird junk we’re not sure can be recycled?

In Oak Bay, that’s where the Public Works Drop Off Depot comes in.

Mayor Kevin Murdoch says the huge changes over the years benefit the community greatly, calling it a “highly valued service.”

READ ALSO: Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Oak Bay residents can drop off excess garbage along with a plethora of other materials to the depot on 1771 Elgin Rd. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To use the Drop Off Depot, residents are asked to display a Resident Sticker on their vehicle – available at the Public Works Yard – providing proof of residency.

Other items that can be dropped off include yard trimmings, grass, leaves, leftover paint or paint cans, hard and soft plastic, clean plastic shopping bags, corrugated cardboard, newspaper, small metal items, propane tanks, car and household batteries and other restricted fill dump items.

READ ALSO: Drop off your old mobile devices and accessories at Colwood City Hall

No wood, building materials, furniture, mattresses or tires are permitted.

For those not located in Oak Bay, numerous recycling locations across the Greater Victoria region accept various items to be recycled including the Return-It Centre in Victoria, Esquimalt along with the Saanich and Victoria Bottle Depot.

For a full list of where to go to recycle items visit recyclebc.ca


