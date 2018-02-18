Victoria hosts Breakers women’s wheelchair hoops

Female players from B.C. and Alberta came to play, learn

Women from around Greater Victoria, B.C. and Alberta were at Spectrum Community School Feb. 17 and 18 to play and hone their skills at wheelchair basketball.

Hosted by the B.C. Wheelchair Basketball Society, and supported by Victoria Wheelchair Sports and Investors Group Victoria, the Breakers Festival is an annual event, featuring top flight female players in western Canada.

This year’s event featured Team B.C., the Calgary Rollers and Edmonton Inferno. As well, there was a development portion of the event, drawing younger players from across the region. There, they could learn from some of the best coaches about the finer points (as well as basics) of the sport.

Six games were held, free to spectators, and ended with a 1:30 p.m. match Sunday between B.C. and Calgary.