West Saanich Road bike path to be completed

North Saanich plans to finish pathway from Willingdon Road to the Tseycum First Nation

Plans are in the works for a new bike path connecting Willingdon Road and the Tseycum First Nation near North Saanich.

People are being invited by the District of North Saanich to an open house to present information on the project, on Wed., Feb. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the District council chambers on Mills Road.

Construction on the bike path is scheduled to begin this spring. Work, which will cause traffic issues along West Saanich Road where the path will be, is expected to be wrapped up by the fall of 2018.

Drawings and additional information will be on display and municipal workers will be on hand to answer questions. District staff report that the bike path plans represent the missing portion of the route for cyclists on West Saanich Road between Ardmore Drive and Wain Road. The route is part of the District’s Official Community Plan goal to “encourage and support active and healthy lifestyles.”

— with files from the District of North Saanich