NHL legend Ray Bourque joins charity game in Victoria

Firefighters across Greater Victoria are teaming up for a heated match against the Boston Bruins alumni on Oct. 5.

NHL legend Ray Bourque leads the alumni in what’s promised to be an unforgettable match, not only for family and friends but also for those who are less fortunate.

All funds raised will go towards a second-stage recovery house – operated by the Umbrella Society – for those struggling with substance abuse.

The society, operating since 2000, offers family counselling, outreach, and teams up with community health partners.

Earlier this year, the non-profit hosted the Montreal Canadiens alumni in its first charity hockey game. This time around, the Umbrella Society has big plans for VIPs.

Those willing to shell out some extra dough for charity will get unprecedented access. Following a VIP tail gate party, there are meet and greet opportunities, dressing room passes, and a chance to play with the Bruins.

On the day of, there will be 50/50 draws, a silent auction, and a drop-by visit from the Victoria Grizzlies.

Local radio personality Al Ferraby will sing both national anthems and local mascots are expected to make guest appearances.

The match takes place on Oct. 5 at The Q Centre, starting at 7 p.m. General tickets are on sale for $25 on Umbrella Society’s website. Limited VIP tickets are available at $85 each.

