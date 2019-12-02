20,000 women in B.C. experience domestic violence each year: United Way is there to help

Imagine your life changing in an instant after suffering a devastating brain injury due to an aneurysm. Imagine having to re-learn how to walk, talk, to feed and dress yourself. Months later, when you’re finally discharged from the hospital, imagine you are completely on your own.

This is Bev’s* story.

“I’m so surprised I’m still alive.”

Bev is in her 60s. She had been living in an abusive relationship for years and became socially isolated. So when Bev was strong enough to leave the hospital, her first stop was a safe house, funded by United Way.

“I was so afraid of everything.”

At the safe house, Bev was described as generous, helpful, strong and as someone who never gave up. It’s similar to the way she was described at her previous job. In fact she had been recognized with a “caring and sharing” award after 10 years of service.

Recently, Bev moved into her own cozy apartment. “Return to Health,” another program funded by United Way, sent a volunteer to help get her settled. This service helps isolated and frail seniors transitioning before, during and after hospital stays.

“I didn’t think I deserved a place like this.”

The volunteer, Kate*, helped Bev apply for all kinds of services including financial tools and transportation. Kate became a regular friendly face. The two women got together to go for walks in the community and to practice engaging in conversations. They went to a local seniors centre so Bev could get comfortable meeting people again.

Now Bev goes to knitting and crafts workshops twice a week at the seniors centre — all on her own. She has another social circle with a brain injury group. She goes for lunch with her old workmates. She has regained her confidence.

“I am so grateful. I would not be where I am today without all this help.”

Domestic violence often happens behind closed doors. But the effects are undeniable.

Bev is just one of more than 80,000 lives changed this past year through United Way.

Your gift today will be invested in a network of local organizations and programs for people like Bev to access safe houses and counselling as well as support to enable them to get back on their feet. Every dollar stays local. To donate, please visit uwgv.ca or call (250) 385-6708.

*Bev’s and Kate’s names have been changed to protect their identities.

Comments are closed

Previous story
7 festive things to do in Esquimalt this holiday season

Just Posted

Greater Victoria records one of the lowest homicide rates in Canada

Region has the lowest homicide rate of all four Census Metropolitan Areas in British Columbia

Greater Victoria couple pledges to match donations for BC Cancer on Giving Tuesday

Murray and Lynda Farmer will match donations up to $50,000

Music fundraiser for Peninsula foodbank rocks new record

Barney Bentall and Cariboo Express raise $43,500 for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank

PHOTOS: Lights delight at 33rd annual Magic of Christmas at Butchart Gardens

Thousands attend official Light Up Dec. 1

PHOTOS: Mt. Doug Secondary students brave chilly night to ring in Christmas season

Santa Claus appearance, Christmas carols, and more

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Most Read