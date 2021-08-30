4 Reasons this Victoria business was voted Best of the City!

When Victorians find asbestos or mould, this family business is always their first call

RemovAll Remediation has been crowned Best Remediation Company according to VicNews readers, thanks to a combination of family atmosphere, customer service, experience and fast response times.

The results of the Victoria News readers poll are in, and RemovAll Remediation has been crowned Best Remediation Company!

“We want to thank the people of Victoria for 12 years of your trust and support,” says Summer Green, co-founder of the family business.

What makes RemovAll Remediation the best?

1. Family atmosphere

Armed with nothing but a van and a bit of equipment, Summer Green and Dave Robinson started a remediation company in 2009, and they haven’t looked back. Their business model has resonated with homeowners, real estate agents and construction teams across Southern Vancouver Island — do a good job, provide great service and charge a reasonable price. While some staff have changed over the years, the business maintains that family feel.

2. Customer service

RemovAll helps safely remove asbestos, mould and hazardous materials from homes and buildings, and that requires site crews to wear significant protective gear. You may not see their faces, but that doesn’t hamper their communication and customer service!

“We’ll treat you with respect, answer your questions honestly and fully, and provide a professional experience, every time,” Summer says. “We provide open and honest assessments of your abatement situation. We won’t scare you into hiring us — we let our reputation help you make the right decision.”

3. Experience

More than a few remediation companies have popped up in recent years, and not all offer the same level of skill and service.

You can see the difference at RemovAll from your first interaction with Jahna, the operations manager who will likely be your first contact. Not only is she friendly and organized but she has over 20 years of experience in the hazardous materials industry. When Steven, their main estimator, arrives at your project to do a walk-through, he puts you at ease and often can offer some not-previously-thought-of ways to reduce costs. Don’t let his youthful appearance fool you, he has been working in the industry for over 13 years and also did schooling for mechanical engineering. He started as a labourer to help pay for school and has worked his way up to owning shares in the company!

“We would be nothing without our crew of hard working, dedicated and caring abatement technicians. Our RemovAll team has a remarkable amount of maturity in the mix. Some of the crew has been here for over nine years — a welcome surprise in an industry that typically sees a lot of turnover. The past months have seen a labour shortage and many people have been left in uncertainty both clients and staff. At Removall we have all come together to pivot and to make sure staff are appreciated and wages and work hours are appropriate,” Summer says.

4. Flexible and fast

No renovation goes exactly as planned, and if you discover mould or hazardous materials unexpectedly, the sooner you can get them remediated the sooner you can get your project back on track. In a perfect world you’d conduct a Hazardous Materials Survey before you begin, but when disaster strikes the RemovAll team works swiftly and efficiently.

“Jahna is a saint! We had a surprise vermiculite problem and she managed to fit us in on very short notice and get it fixed for us and at the quoted price,” wrote one grateful customer.

To learn more about the remediation process or schedule a site assessment, call 250-478-9998, email admin@removall.ca or visit removall.ca.

best of the citylocal businessVictoria