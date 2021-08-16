4 Ways these seniors made UPgrades after DOWNsizing

Move out of an overwhelming house and into an easy-going, engaging community!

At Berwick you don’t have to worry about grocery shopping or mowing the lawn, so residents have more time and energy to enrich mind, body and spirit!

Why move into a retirement home? It’s not to scale back, it’s to designate more time to growth and the fun parts of life.

“There are a plethora of things to do and opportunities to learn in our communities,” says Kathy McAree, Community Relations Manager at Berwick Royal Oak. “On top of our typical exercise classes, we host a variety of daily activities – not just for the body, but for the mind, too.”

When you don’t have to worry about grocery shopping or mowing the lawn, there’s more time and energy to learn a new skill or go for a walk with friends.

“Our staff organize a wide range of activities, and then there are lots of resident-led groups as well,” says Linda Lord, Community Relations Manager at Berwick House. “It’s an active community, always evolving to suit changing interests.”

Berwick residents can pump iron in the Zoom Room whenever is convenient, or take a fitness class with a professional instructor.

4 Ways Berwick residents expanded their horizons in 2021

Spin-a-thon fundraiser: You can take part in regular fitness classes in the Zoom Room, or pop in on your own time to do a daily work out. This past February, residents and staff from Berwick Royal Oak kept the pedals spinning all day to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation. “We are so proud to have made a difference, together,” McAree says.

High-stakes poker in the Jolly Joker: Card games are a great way to exercise the mind and rejuvenate the spirit while connecting with friends. Wander into the Jolly Joker games room and you're likely to find one or two games of poker, bridge or cribbage, and lively conversation too. Berwick also offers Mah Jongg lessons if you'd like to learn something new.

Culinary demos and live entertainment: Berwick residents are spoiled with upscale dining from Red Seal Chefs, and also treated to culinary demos from Executive Chefs Justin Weber and Ken Waterman. Not a foodie? Take in a film in the luxury Theatre, which also hosts live entertainment!

Perk up your brain: Take an iPad or Zoom tutorial to help you connect with friends and family, or stretch your mind with language classes. Berwick House hosts regular trivia in the pub, plus Music and Brain games to engage your entire body.

“Berwick’s signature amenities are meticulously designed and maximized to ensure residents can live their best lives and live active longer. At a Berwick, you’ll find residents participating in all sorts of activities including fitness classes, yoga, ball-drumming, educational lectures, virtual bridge, lawn bowling, gardening, writing books, meditation, Nordic pole walking and so much more. Whether it’s engaging the body or mind, pursuing your passions or learning a new skill, the skies are just the beginning (not the limit) for independent seniors looking to maximize what life has to offer!” says Lesley Sikorski, Head of Active Living at Berwick.

To schedule a tour of Berwick House in Gordon Head contact Linda Lord at 250-853-5492 or email berwickhouse@berwickrc.com. To schedule a tour of Berwick Royal Oak contact Kathy McAree at 250-419-4012 or email berwickro@berwickrc.com.

