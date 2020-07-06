Visit Gobind Farms for a flat of mixed berries, and try some tayberries before their short season is over! Open seven days a week at 6929 Veyaness Road, near Keating Cross.

A cornucopia of berry crops… but they won’t last long!

Peninsula family farm harvests familiar favourites and rare treats

Gobind Farm’s Ranier strawberries are winding down, but the farm’s market is now bursting with other berries — ever-bearing strawberries included.

“The raspberries are looking exceptional this year,” says Satnum Dheenshaw. “Some of the bushes are seven feet tall thanks to all the rain we’ve had —we can’t even get a tractor down some of the rows. We’re going to have a really great crop.”

If you missed the June strawberries but still want to get your hands on the classic summer fruit, Gobind’s 10+ acres of ever-bearing plants should be ripe starting around July 6.

“We lost a lot of our June Strawberries due to heavy moisture, but we planted a lot of extra rows of other varieties so we’ll have a great crop through the summer.”

Blueberries, blackberries and boysenberries are all expected to be ready this week, and Gobind offers four- and six-pint mixer packs if you’d like to taste a variety.

Blink-and-you’ll-miss-it

Some of Gobind’s berries have long, ‘fruitful’ seasons, but the tayberry is only here for three weeks —and it’s season’s almost over!

“They’re a beautiful berry —a blackberry raspberry cross —but the crop only has a three week window so a lot of people miss out,” Dheenshaw says.

Tayberries are sweeter, juicier, and larger than loganberries, which are also a raspberry-blackberry cross. They aren’t easily harvested so haven’t become widely commercially available, so Gobind Farms is a great place to get your hands on a pint.

Pick up flats of your favourites as well as homemade pies, jams and farm-grown veggies at the Gobind Farm stand at 6929 Veyaness Road, minutes from the Patricia Bay Highway off Keating Cross Road. You can also find them at farmer’s markets in Goldstream, James Bay and Saanich Peninsula.

Pickers wanted

Gobind Farms is still looking for workers to round out their crew, and Dheenshaw says he’s grateful to locals who’ve come give it a try.

“It’s hard work and not everyone’s good at it, but we’re happy that people are giving it a try. Berry season is in full swing now, and picking berries is a bit easier than some other crops — it’s not as physical,” he says.

Farm work is great for students on the hunt for a summer job, or those looking to augment their income during a temporary lay-off.

“Some people can’t work every day or just come in on their days off,” Dheenshaw says. “It all helps.”

For more information about working at the farm email gobindfarms@hotmail.com.

