A progressive development in a desirable community – what more could you ask for?

You can call one of Canada’s fastest growing communities home when you live at #MyBelmont!

Wouldn’t it be nice to pick up a delicious wood-fire pizza from your local eatery, pair it with some fresh produce from your favourite grocery store, and finish it all off with a scenic evening stroll – all just steps from your front door?

You needn’t look far to find a neighbourhood that delivers on this promise!

#MyBelmont, the multi-award-winning master-planned community, has created a setting expertly designed to support a balanced lifestyle – and the desirability of calling this place home is attracting people from across the region.

The 22-acre community boasts both rental apartments and condominium homes. Since breaking ground in March 2018, development has rapidly accelerated to the point that more than 300 homeowners have taken advantage of this vibrant West Shore locale.

Backed by an amazing team, led by a credible developer who’s seen the first two phases completed with outstanding quality and without delays, you’re in good hands. They even have the awards to back their claims; the Grand Georgie Award for Best Residential Community of 2021, VIBE Award for Residential Community of 2020 and in 2019, the “Best of the Westshore” and “Best New Condo Development” in the Greater Victoria area. The recent for-sale offering Belmont Residences East is now over 90 percent sold.

“The presale landscape of housing is changing – the pace of absorption we’ve seen with this third phase has been simply incredible,” notes the #MyBelmont’s Director of Sales, Peter Gaby. “After seeing the first two phases completed on time and with great quality, I think residents are eager to take advantage of this third phase. The response has forced expediting plans for the final release in the master plan.”

#MyBelmont offers the features residents want and need, don’t miss out on calling this lively community home. With less than 10 homes remaining and primarily large 2 bedroom deluxe homes are still available in the current phase; you’ll want to act fast!

The homes at #MyBelmont were carefully designed by a wide range of handpicked designers, consultants and professionals, which has brought a new expertise to the area!

If you build it, they will come:

Among the best features of #MyBelmont are the amenities surrounding the residences – the Belmont team knew that fostering community relations was crucial. As such, residents have been able to enjoy the neighbouring Belmont Market, with 160,000 square feet of retail space, and the 53,000-square-foot Thrifty Foods flagship store, since moving in.

“Typically you’d begin a development by selling your residential units and then building them and once that’s been successful, you then come in with the commercial elements,” Gaby explains. “Residents didn’t have to wait to access all these amenities –they were ready for them from day one.”

This exceptional combination delivers a wonderful location, with easy access to amenities, in an amazing multi-award-winning community – what more could you want?

Visit #MyBelmont online today to learn more, and make sure you register online to receive the latest updates on new home releases.

RELATED READING: #MyBelmont celebrates three years in Langford

Housing