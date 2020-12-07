Berwick celebrates active aging every day, emphasizing the seven dimensions to wellness: intellectual, physical, social, spiritual, vocational and emotional.

Active, engaged, alive! ‘Retired’ doesn’t have to mean dull.

Strutting the catwalk or Zooming with friends: these seniors do retirement right!

Maybe it’s time we came up with a new word for ‘retirement.’ As an adjective it’s just a little too lethargic.

Sure retirement means your career’s at rest, but everything else in life is as active as ever. With that pesky job out of the way there’s time to take up new sports, build new friendships, dive deeper into spirituality, and learn more about your passions.

“When people think of retirement living they think of a stereotype — people stuck inside watching TV, bored and lonely. We’re not doing that,” says Lesley Sikorski with Berwick Retirement Communities in Victoria. “These are living communities where we embrace the unconventional.”

Tackling a bucket list? Let Berwick help. Want to develop your dancing skills or share a passion for costume design? Berwick’s recent music videos will help you get started.

Active Living at Berwick

“We had a fantastic Active Aging Week at all our Berwick’s, but we really do celebrate active aging every day,” Sikorski says. “We empower our residents to live their best lives with us every single day.”

There are many dimensions to wellness — Intellectual, Physical, Social, Spiritual, Vocational and Emotional — and Berwick celebrated a different one for every day of Active Aging Week.

  • Vocational: Knitters at Berwick by the Sea made heart pins to show the Campbell River staff appreciation, and many residents are essential volunteers inside and outside the community.
  • Intellectual: Residents at Berwick Comox played charades, stimulating the brain through role playing. Card games and language classes are also popular with residents.
  • Emotional: At Berwick House in Gordon Head, artist and retired florist Loni arranged centrepieces for an upcoming event. Connecting to memories and lifelong passions is enriches emotional wellness.
  • Social: There are plenty of opportunities to connect with neighbours and participate with social groups inside and outside the Berwick community. Staff also played matchmaker, setting up ‘Zoom Pals’ to connect Berwick residents for regular conversation.
  • Physical: At Berwick on the Park in Kamloops, residents competed in a mini putt challenge, ladder ball, horseshoes and other games to move their bodies and socialize.
  • Spiritual: Several Berwick communities logged onto zoom to watch a mindfulness lecture in the physically distanced theatre.

“We’re constantly looking to redefine what active aging really means. It’s not the conventional way… it’s the Berwick way, which is not conventional at all!” Sikorski says.

Berwick House and Berwick Royal Oak are retirement communities that provide meals, housekeeping and engaging programs for Independent Living and Enhanced Living Services. Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom suites are still available. At Berwick House contact Linda Lord for more information or to make an appointment for a tour by calling 250-853-5492 or emailing berwickhouse@berwickrc.com. At Berwick Royal Oak reach out to Amanda Guignon at 250-419-4012 or berwickroyaloak@berwickrc.com. And don’t forget to follow Berwick House and Berwick Royal Oak on Instagram!

A game of pool engages physical, intellectual and social wellness!

Berwick residents socialize in person, and also connect to Zoom Pals at other Berwick locations.

Most Read