Anderson Hill will enjoy a unique setting at the centre of the Alberni Valley, near shopping, transit, community amenities and Dry Creek Park.

Anderson Hill Master Planned Community Vision Takes Shape

Excitement is building for Port Alberni’s first master planned community

Communities become successful when they are authentic to their surroundings and genuinely serve the needs of the people who inhabit them. This happens when a developer understands the locals, the region and the customers they’re building for. With ties to Port Alberni, the founders of Vancouver-based District Group have watched the town evolve over the past decades and always saw the potential in building something exceptional for the city. With world class vision and a local understanding, District is designing and will be building the Alberni Valley’s first master planned community, Anderson Hill. Bringing much needed new residential product and amenities to the city, the site’s large scale will allow for diversity in product type and uses, and by extension a phased timeline allowing for demand to be met as it arises. Situated at the centre of town between North and South Port on Burde Street at Anderson Avenue, the proximity to retail, transit, highway access, as well as park trails make it an ideal location.

When completed, the 220 to 280 home community will have generated $50 million in investment, hundreds of thousands in tax revenue, and numerous construction jobs throughout the 5 to 7-year project span along with increased economic activity for the valley.

The Anderson Hill Community

Anderson Hill will enjoy a unique setting at the centre of the Alberni Valley, near shopping, transit, community amenities, and Dry Creek Park. From the developers’ experience, it’s the perfect location and size to build a thriving community in a highly sought-after neighbourhood. It also just so happens to be the site of their former high school. Anderson Hill will be a 23-acre mixed-use project that will include single-family homes, townhouses and apartments, and also has the potential for commercial and civic uses – a true mixed community intentionally designed with complementing amenities, abundant green space, walking paths, ocean and park views, and lush landscaping. The developers emphasize that “The intent here is to create a community within a community that isn’t piecemeal – people can see the vision and the opportunities, both from the quality of life and investment potential.”

Phase 1 set to break ground this summer

The first phase of the project will start later this year. District is expected to release a limited number of residential lots for sale, followed by townhomes and apartments in future phases. Surrounded by parkland and nestled within established residential neighbourhoods with close proximity to a full offering of retail services, it’s destined to become a vibrant, sought-after community that meshes into the fabric of this growing harbour city. “The interest is quite high, and we’ve already been contacted by local residents, businesses, and investors wanting to be a part in building this community.” the developers note, “It’s been an exciting process, and we want to make sure the project we design and build exceeds expectations”. To learn more about District’s upcoming plans for Anderson Hill, register at AndersonHill.ca.

***

District Group is a leading edge real estate investment and development company passionate about building exceptional projects that energize neighbourhoods and realize timeless design. Based in Vancouver, B.C., District is actively pursuing and developing mixed-use projects in B.C., Alberta and the United States.

READ MORE: https://www.albernivalleynews.com/news/former-adss-property-sells-to-vancouver-based-developers/

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: You’ll never get tired of this view

Just Posted

Victoria woman to cycle Portugal as winner of BC Bike to Work Week

Malene Foyd logged 49km cycling to work with the Ministry of Environment; “I always bike to work, rain or shine.”

ROCK THE SHORES 2018: A variety of musical flavours throughout weekend in Colwood

Headliners Brian Wilson, Sheepdogs and X Ambassadors part of diverse lineup festival

Chronic disease no obstacle for ultra-cyclist

Cross-Canada ride raises funds for Crohn’s disease

Saanich set to crack down on overnight camping in parks

Local community leader says new measures promise to protect Cuthbert Holmes Park

Victoria man in custody after downtown stabbing

Officers arrested suspect without incident, hours after afternoon stabbing

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Victoria Ska and Reggae Fest, Ride Don’t Hide, Cordova Bay Day and more

Late Bellingham homer sinks HarbourCats at home

Visiting Bells take two of three West Coast League games in Victoria, Cats off to Walla Walla

Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder

Saanich mayor says results of amalgamation referendum are not predictive

Mayor Richard Atwell warns against reading too much into the outcome of… Continue reading

Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Many kids are recent immigrants from countries covered by Trump travel ban

Amalgamation fails in North Cowichan and Duncan

North Cowichan says yes, but Duncan says no

Most Read

  • Anderson Hill Master Planned Community Vision Takes Shape

    Excitement is building for Port Alberni’s first master planned community

  • Funeral professionals put public face forward

    Forging deep community connections today eases death discussions tomorrow