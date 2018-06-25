Anderson Hill Master Planned Community Vision Takes Shape

Communities become successful when they are authentic to their surroundings and genuinely serve the needs of the people who inhabit them. This happens when a developer understands the locals, the region and the customers they’re building for. With ties to Port Alberni, the founders of Vancouver-based District Group have watched the town evolve over the past decades and always saw the potential in building something exceptional for the city. With world class vision and a local understanding, District is designing and will be building the Alberni Valley’s first master planned community, Anderson Hill. Bringing much needed new residential product and amenities to the city, the site’s large scale will allow for diversity in product type and uses, and by extension a phased timeline allowing for demand to be met as it arises. Situated at the centre of town between North and South Port on Burde Street at Anderson Avenue, the proximity to retail, transit, highway access, as well as park trails make it an ideal location.

When completed, the 220 to 280 home community will have generated $50 million in investment, hundreds of thousands in tax revenue, and numerous construction jobs throughout the 5 to 7-year project span along with increased economic activity for the valley.

The Anderson Hill Community

Anderson Hill will enjoy a unique setting at the centre of the Alberni Valley, near shopping, transit, community amenities, and Dry Creek Park. From the developers’ experience, it’s the perfect location and size to build a thriving community in a highly sought-after neighbourhood. It also just so happens to be the site of their former high school. Anderson Hill will be a 23-acre mixed-use project that will include single-family homes, townhouses and apartments, and also has the potential for commercial and civic uses – a true mixed community intentionally designed with complementing amenities, abundant green space, walking paths, ocean and park views, and lush landscaping. The developers emphasize that “The intent here is to create a community within a community that isn’t piecemeal – people can see the vision and the opportunities, both from the quality of life and investment potential.”

Phase 1 set to break ground this summer

The first phase of the project will start later this year. District is expected to release a limited number of residential lots for sale, followed by townhomes and apartments in future phases. Surrounded by parkland and nestled within established residential neighbourhoods with close proximity to a full offering of retail services, it’s destined to become a vibrant, sought-after community that meshes into the fabric of this growing harbour city. “The interest is quite high, and we’ve already been contacted by local residents, businesses, and investors wanting to be a part in building this community.” the developers note, “It’s been an exciting process, and we want to make sure the project we design and build exceeds expectations”. To learn more about District’s upcoming plans for Anderson Hill, register at AndersonHill.ca.

District Group is a leading edge real estate investment and development company passionate about building exceptional projects that energize neighbourhoods and realize timeless design. Based in Vancouver, B.C., District is actively pursuing and developing mixed-use projects in B.C., Alberta and the United States.

