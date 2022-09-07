Best VPN Providers in Canada – Top 10 Fast, Reliable and Secure Canadian VPNs in 2022

With the world becoming increasingly digital, it’s no surprise that our reliance on online platforms, whether for work or leisure, continues to increase by the day.

However, despite its vital role in transforming work practices and social interactions, the internet has gradually become a hunting ground for malicious hackers and third-party companies keen to retrieve user data illegally.

The good news is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help reduce the risks of browsing the internet by keeping your data safe and blocking out prying eyes.

Not to mention – get you access to your favorite, and otherwise restricted, shows!

But with tons of free and premium VPNs in the market – finding one that provides maximum protection, unblocks geo-restricted content, and meets your specific online needs can prove daunting.

Luckily, that’s where we come in!

Read on as we review some of the best VPN services around, discussing their main features, pros, and cons.

Best VPN Providers in Canada:

CyberGhost – Best Canadian VPN overall

– Best Canadian VPN overall NordVPN – Best VPN for Streaming

– Best VPN for Streaming ExpressVPN – Fastest & Most Diverse VPN

– Fastest & Most Diverse VPN Surfshark – Cheapest VPN for Streaming

– Cheapest VPN for Streaming TunnelBear – Best Free VPN Service

– Best Free VPN Service Zenmate – Best VPN for Multiple Devices

– Best VPN for Multiple Devices Private Internet Access – Most Secure VPN With Great Features

– Most Secure VPN With Great Features Proton VPN – Best VPN Security Features

– Best VPN Security Features IPVanish – Unlimited Device Connections

– Unlimited Device Connections Windscribe – Best Free Option For Blocking Ads

1. Cyberghost – Best VPN Provider in Canada Overall

�� What We Liked

Dedicated streaming servers

Fully anonymous dedicated IPs

User friendly

45-day money-back guarantee

7 simultaneous connections

�� What We Didn’t Like

Privacy policies are a bit confusing

Not regularly audited (third party)

CyberGhost is a Romania-based VPN that boasts an impressive 7,000 plus servers in over 90 locations across the world.

Besides having strong coverage in the US, Canada, Australia, and Europe – CyberGhost also has over 20 virtual servers that give you access to countries with tougher restrictions like China, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka.

CyberGhost has a strict no-logs policy that aims to protect your data once logged on. This means that details such as traffic destination, data content, DNS queries, IP addresses, and browsing history won’t be stored by the VPN.

By storing your data behind professional-grade 256-AES encryption – CyberGhost is able to protect your data, making it practically impossible for hackers to breach.

In terms of speed, CyberGhost is among the fastest VPNs due to its abundance of servers. Users rarely complain about speed when using CyberGhost as its download speed rarely goes below 37 Mbps.

Best of all?

Due to its impressive speed, CyberGhost is ideal for streaming, torrenting, and gaming. You can expect to play games or watch movies without interruption, especially if you’re close to physical servers.

But for long-distance (and virtual) servers, you might experience a bit of delay due to longer pings.

Also – you can try out CyberGhost risk-free using its generous 45-day money-back guarantee!

Pricing

1 month Plan : $12.99/ month (14-day money-back guarantee)

: $12.99/ month (14-day money-back guarantee) 6 months plan: $38.34 payable after every 6 months (45-day money-back guarantee)

$38.34 payable after every 6 months (45-day money-back guarantee) 2-year plan: $58.5 for the first two years, then yearly afterward (45-day money-back guarantee)

2. NordVPN – Best VPN in Canada for Streaming

�� What We Liked

30-day money-back guarantee

Extra-strict logging policy

Double VPN technology

Split-tunneling & multi-hop connections

Large number of servers

Kill switch

�� What We Didn’t Like

Not the most responsive support team

Some IP addresses are static

NordVPN is widely regarded as one of the best VPN services in terms of performance and security.

Unlike most VPN providers that offer basic data protection, NordVPN takes it a notch higher by using double-VPN to add an extra layer of protection. This means that your web traffic will be encrypted twice through several servers, making it the ultimate VPN for user privacy.

You can use NordVPN to watch Netflix securely on your devices. Other streaming services accessible through NordVPN include Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, among others.

NordVPN is preferred by bloggers, journalists, and activists due to its strict logging policy.

The VPN does not retain any browsing history, contact information, traffic logs, and connection time stamps.

The kill switch makes things safer as you can easily terminate your connection in case of any network issues.

Best of all?

NordVPN is not compelled by law to disclose any user information as it’s based in Panama, where local laws prohibit data infiltration by third parties or even the government.

On top of that, NordVPN boasts one of the fastest browsing speeds compared to other premium VPNs.

You can easily stream movies and documentaries without any delays due to its low latency and impressively fast download speeds (depending on server location).

Besides streaming, you can also use NordVPN to transact online due to its double encryption. The VPN’s fast speeds also allow for a streamlined gaming experience. If you want to take it for a test run – NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, no questions asked!

Pricing

1-month plan: $11.95/m

$11.95/m 1-year plan: $59 (discounted from $143)

$59 (discounted from $143) 2-year plan: $79 (discounted from $286)

3. ExpressVPN – Most Reliable Canadian VPN for Speed & Diversity

�� What We Liked

Ultra-fast speeds

Full refund within 30 days

User-friendly apps

Split tunneling

Large number of servers

�� What We Didn’t Like

On the costlier side

Kill switch isn’t for all devices

Although mostly known for its insane speeds, ExpressVPN doesn’t lag behind when it comes to versatility and user privacy.

Its strict logging policy means your web traffic, DNS queries, metadata, or any other potentially sensitive browsing details won’t be stored once done with your session.

Additionally, the VPN’s split tunneling feature should serve you well if you’re the type that juggles between public and private networks simultaneously.

As arguably the fastest VPN in the market – it’s no surprise that ExpressVPN can hit an average of 135 Mbps- the type of speed that allows you to do virtually anything on the internet!

In terms of user security, ExpressVPN doesn’t disappoint as it boasts industry-standard 256-bit AES encryption. This means your log-in details and sensitive user data will remain safe even when using public networks.

You’ll also be glad to learn that ExpressVPN unlocks several streaming services like Netflix US, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and BBC iPlayer.

ExpressVPN is also a great option for torrenting and browsing securely, AND it comes with a tried and tested 30-day money-back guarantee!

Pricing

1 Month: $12.95

$12.95 6 Months: $59.95 every 6 months

$59.95 every 6 months 12 Months: $99.95 every year

4. Surfshark – Top Rated CA VPN Service for Cheap Streaming

�� What We Liked

Impressive split tunneling and multi-hop tools

Ideal for torrenting

Unlimited device support

30-day money-back guarantee

Three special browsing modes

�� What We Didn’t Like

Not too many servers

Not the fastest VPN

Although Surfshark doesn’t boast the largest server network, the VPN host stands out due to its unlimited device support.

You can easily run all your devices in the office (or at home) on Surfshark – without worrying about a connection limit.

Surfshark’s wide range of app support also gives it an edge over some VPN providers as it can run on Windows, Mac, iOS, routers, Fire TV, and Android.

You can also configure devices like gaming consoles through DNS settings.

Impressively, Surfshark also allows you to choose between 3 browsing modes.

The Camouflage Mode allows you to mask all your VPN activities, ensuring your internet service provider doesn’t know you’re using a VPN.

allows you to mask all your VPN activities, ensuring your internet service provider doesn’t know you’re using a VPN. Multihop mode is used to jump your secure connection through several countries to keep your browsing trail well hidden.

is used to jump your secure connection through several countries to keep your browsing trail well hidden. NoBorders Mode allows you to use the VPN in restrictive countries like China.

You can expect Surfshark to hit an average speed of 33-40 Mbps – depending on server location.

Surfshark is also among the best VPNs when it comes to streaming, as it automatically finds the ideal servers to use based on your streaming service. Some of the supported streaming services include Hulu, Netflix, HBO Go, Spotify, and even Apple TV.

Pricing

1 Month : $12.95/m

: $12.95/m 24 Months: $59.76 for the first two years, then yearly afterward

$59.76 for the first two years, then yearly afterward 6 Months: $38.84 every 6 months

All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

5. TunnelBear – Best Free VPN Service Provider in Canada

�� What We Liked

Friendly interface

FREE basic plan

Strict privacy policies

Fun bear theme

Regularly audited

�� What We Didn’t Like

Not too many advanced features

No money-back guarantee

Could do with more server locations

TunnelBear is a reliable VPN provider that uses the industry standard AES-256 encryption. This means your online activities will be kept away from the prying eyes of malicious hackers.

The VigilantBear, TunnelBear’s version of a kill switch, helps prevent data leakage when your VPN connection is interrupted, thereby keeping you extra safe and covert.

Be warned, though, that the VigilantBear feature is currently available on Windows, Android, and MacOS – meaning you can’t use it on your iPad or iPhone, at least not yet!

In terms of online security, TunnelBear doesn’t disappoint courtesy of its no log policy. But it will store data like email address, OS version, and total data used in a month.

And while TunnelBear claims not to support streaming service unblocking, some users claim to have accessed streaming services like Netflix, DAZN, and even Youtube videos that have been geographically restricted.

Unfortunately, TunnelBear is not the fastest VPN around, but it does work well when used to browse anonymously or access online banking services.

Pricing

Free plan : 500Mb of secure online browsing

500Mb of secure online browsing Unlimited : 3.33/month (allows up to 5 connections)

: 3.33/month (allows up to 5 connections) Teams: 5.75/user per month (unlimited browsing and a dedicated account manager)

6. Zenmate – Best VPN in Canada For Multiple Devices

�� What We Liked

Connects to unlimited devices

Reliable kill switch

Streaming servers

Decent server coverage

�� What We Didn’t Like

Payment options are not too flexible

Doesn’t work in restrictive countries

If you’re looking for a fast-loading VPN, then you should consider other options as Zenmate is notorious for slowing down baseline connections by up to 45%.

While speed tends to vary depending on VPN server location, you’re better off working with the likes of NordVPN or CyberGhost if gaming is a priority.

Zenmate’s standout feature, however, is its ability to make simultaneous connections. This attribute makes the VPN ideal for office setups and households with many devices.

The VPN service also doesn’t disappoint when it comes to streaming as it has specialized VPN servers dedicated to unlocking streaming services.

Some of the streaming services you can unlock with Zenmate include BBC iPlayer, YouTube, and Netflix.

All Zenmate’s connections are made safe courtesy of the AES-256-CBC cipher.

And although Zenmate is located in Germany, a member of the 14 Eyes Surveillance Alliance, it promises to adhere to its 100% zero logs policy – meaning it won’t store potentially sensitive user details.

Pricing

Zenmate Pro: 1 Month plan- $7.99/m

6 Months plan- $19.14 every 6 months

1 Year plan- $23.88/yr

Zenmate Ultimate: 1 Month plan- $10.99/m

1 Year plan- $53.88/yr

3 Years plan- $59 every 3 years

All of Zenmate’s plans come with a 100% 30-day money-back guarantee!

7. Private Internet Access – Best Canadian VPN To Use for Security

�� What We Liked

10 simultaneous connections

100% open-source software

Highly customizable

Impressive speed

Well-distributed servers

�� What We Didn’t Like

No free version

Based in the US (A 14 Eyes, Nine Eyes, and Five eyes member)

Private Internet Access VPN gives you all the freedom to customize your browsing experience.

For instance, you can choose the default option, which is the recommended option, or an option that prioritizes speed more than anything else.

Additionally, you can also choose to use an option with no authentication or one that prioritizes security over everything else.

It all comes down to your preferences!

You also get a dedicated IP address whenever you connect to the VPN – a feature that makes Private Internet Access one of the most secure around.

The VPN has fast-loading apps for Linux, iPhone, Android, Windows, and macOS, which ensures you remain secure regardless of the device used.

It is also fast enough to stream without hiccups as it reduces upload and download speeds by just 10% and 18%, respectively.

And while you can use Private Internet Access to stream content, the VPN’s uptight approach to security makes it ideal for online transactions and sensitive work projects.

Pricing

1 Month: $9.95/m

1 Year : $39.95/yr (discounted from $119.40)

3 Years Plan: $79 per 3 years (discounted from $388.05)

Plus -,

All packages come with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

8. ProtonVPN – Best CA VPN Service for Security Features

�� What We Liked

Advanced privacy tools

Strict privacy policy

Flexible plans

Secure core servers

Fast speeds

�� What We Didn’t Like

Small number of servers

Not the best customer support

As a Switzerland-based VPN, ProtonVPN is not subject to 14 eyes, Nine Eyes, or Five Eyes – making it a great option if anonymity is what you’re after.

It also posts annual transparency reports as proof of its commitment to user privacy.

ProtonVPN claims to use IKEv2 and OpenVPN to secure all its iOS, Linux, Windows, and Android apps. Moreover, the use of the open-source WireGuard protocol means ProtonVPN’s security features can be freely examined for speed, flaws, and effectiveness.

The VPN’s 100% no-log policy means your potentially sensitive data won’t be collected or stored, ensuring you browse anonymously.

And although ProtonVPN doesn’t have a large fleet of servers as other VPNs, it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to download and upload speeds.

Expect to lose only around 9-11% of browsing speed compared to browsing without a VPN, which is great considering the VPN’s relatively low number of servers.

ProtonVPN also allows you to unblock streaming services and watch all content your subscription allows.

You can easily stream Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ when using ProtonVPN.

Pricing

Free plan

Basic plan : $48.67/yr

: $48.67/yr Plus plan : $96.32/yr (more features)

: $96.32/yr (more features) Visionary plan: $288.97/yr (advanced features)

9. IP Vanish – Best Canada VPN Service For Split Tunneling

�� What We Liked

Fast

Ideal for torrenting

Split tunneling

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Responsive support team

�� What We Didn’t Like

Can be slow on some devices

Based in the US

You won’t find too many VPNs with a neat, configurable interface like IPVanish.

The software is easy to use, making it a great option if you don’t care much about tech (or the technicalities associated with VPNs).

Features like split tunneling and kill switch make IPVanish a worthy competitor to other top-level competitors. The VPN also works well with Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows devices.

Initially, IPVanish only allowed users to make 10 simultaneous connections. However, this has changed as the VPN now permits unlimited connections, which makes it perfect if you plan to connect multiple devices.

While you can use this secure VPN for your zoom meetings and to browse online securely, it also works well when used to stream Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, and ESPN content.

10. Windscribe – Top Free VPN in Canada For Blocking Ads

�� What We Liked

Unblocks all major streaming services

100% no logs policy

Works well in restrictive countries

Advanced malware blocker

�� What We Didn’t Like

Can slow down base connection speeds

Not ideal for cloud gaming

Some servers are rented

Tired of ads taking away from your browsing experience? If so, then you might want to give Windscribe a shot.

You can access services like tracker blocking, social network blocking, and ad blocking with a free account – allowing you to have greater anonymity when online.

Besides its commendable ad blocking capabilities, Windscribe is also great at unblocking geo-restricted content.

Streaming services you can unlock with Windscribe include Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video.

Be warned, though, that videos might take longer to load when using the VPN.

The VPN also impresses with its unique security features like R.O.B.E.R.T that helps you block IPs, detect phishing and spoof locations.

You can also activate the Double Hop tool to add a layer of security and make your online traffic extra secure and untraceable.

Expect Windscribe to slow down your overall browsing speed, especially if you turn on features like the Double Hop tool.

However, the VPN should be fast enough to stream online content. But it is likely to buffer when used for torrenting and gaming.

Pricing

Monthly plan : $9/m

: $9/m Yearly plan : $49/yr

: $49/yr Custom plan : $1.00 per location/month

: $1.00 per location/month Team plan: $3 per member, per month

What Is A VPN And Why Do I Need One in Canada?

Virtual Private Networks, commonly known as VPNs, are software that allows users to browse privately. A VPN works by hiding your online activity in an encrypted tunnel that secures your IP address.

In simpler terms, a VPN allows you to access public networks covertly.

Below are some of the main reasons why you might need a VPN.

Keep Hackers At Bay

Hackers love trawling the internet to prey on unsuspecting users who know little about cyber security. You’re at even greater risk if you use public Wi-Fi networks– think airport, library, and even cafe Wi-Fis.

VPN services help keep you safe from unscrupulous users by hiding (and replacing) your IP address and keeping your web traffic covert. This makes it extremely hard, if not impossible, for hackers to access your personal data.

No more identity theft!

Stream Content From Anywhere

Video or any other type of media content that’s readily available in your home country might not be streamable elsewhere. This explains why your favorite series might disappear from Hulu, Netflix, or any other streaming service when abroad.

A VPN addresses this issue by connecting you to servers in your preferred country.

By spoofing your location, a VPN allows you to breach geo-restricted features and view various programs on offer.

Access Blocked Sites

It’s normal for work or school networks to block out specific websites or online services. It could be to increase productivity, save bandwidth – or censor potentially inappropriate content.

Whatever the reason, content blocks can be frustrating, especially if you need access to certain sites to complete a project.

But with a VPN, you can bypass several blocks and access your preferred content anywhere, anytime.

This makes it easy to get your work done or communicate online without any delays.

Browse Anonymously

While cookies are meant to make your online browsing experience smoother, the targeted ads and suggested media might expose your personal preferences.

This can put you in an awkward position, especially if someone else uses your device to access the internet.

VPNs can help keep you anonymous, especially when browsing NSFW websites or online stores.

A good enough VPN will also keep your web activity under wraps, ensuring cookies aren’t used to make your browsing experience ‘better’ or ‘smoother.’

Important Features a VPN Should Have:

Speed

Although we used speed to rank VPNs, it’s important to understand that this software don’t actually have ‘speed.’

It’s more about how much a particular VPN slows or reduces your baseline connection.

Ideally, a good VPN should not slow down your baseline connection by a huge percentage. However, even the best VPNs will reduce your overall download and upload speeds, depending on VPN server locations, encryption, and various security features put in place.

Ability to Bypass Geoblocks

Restrictive countries like China are known to block foreign content altogether, which makes it hard to maintain your normal programming.

With a good VPN like CyberGhost, however, bypassing geoblocks shouldn’t prove to be too much of a hurdle.

Premium VPNs like ExpressVPN and NordVPN have thousands of servers spread out in several locations, making it easy to spoof your location and access content that would otherwise be blocked.

Security

We also considered security when ranking VPN services. VPNs with tight security features are better and, therefore, more sustainable for use in both the short and long term.

Some of the things we usually consider are a company’s data-logging policy, privacy jurisdiction (members or non-members to 14 Eyes, Five Eyes, and Nine Eyes alliances).

We also test for WebRTC and DNS leaks to determine a VPN’s consistency in terms of online protection.

Another important security feature we considered is the type of encryption used. Nowadays, most premium VPNs have upgraded to industry-standard AES-256 encryption.

The presence of additional security features like a kill switch also played a role in how we ranked the VPNs that made it to our list.

Ability to Unblock Streaming Services

VPNs are used for more than just anonymous browsing, they also play a huge role in accessing online content, more specifically when in unsupported locations.

When ranking the VPNs, we considered each company’s ability to unblock streaming content.

Most of the top-ranked VPNs like CyberGhost and NordVPN allow clients to access streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

Advanced Features

One of the most important features we considered when compiling the best VPN list is additional features.

Premium VPN services integrate as many advanced features as possible to enhance security and improve overall performance.

For instance, VPNs like NordVPN that allow for split tunneling have the edge over those that don’t, since they allow you to juggle between private and public networks without having to close one connection.

Multi-hop VPNs are also superior as they encrypt data several times via multiple servers, making your connection even safer.

Reputation

Another important feature we considered when creating our best VPN list was – company reputation.

Since it’s impossible to judge all VPN software based on personal experience only, we scoured the internet for customer reviews to develop a better, more diverse understanding of the products.

As such, all the VPNs that made it to our list have above-average online reviews and are popular among users due to the quality of their services.

Best Canadian VPN Providers – FAQs

How Does A VPN Work?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) works by connecting you to a private server (owned or rented by the VPN host) instead of a public server.

The private server then encrypts your web activity and replaces your IP address – making you less likely to be hacked even when using public Wi-Fi networks.

How Much Does A VPN Service Cost in Canada?

The cost of a VPN service varies depending on the service provider. While all VPNs have their unique pricing models, most tend to offer monthly, 6-month, and yearly subscriptions.

There are also tons of free VPNs like TunnelBear that can allow you to connect freely.

Is VPN Service Illegal?

The legality of a VPN depends on where you’re using the service from.

However, under US law, VPNs are perfectly legal, provided they’re not used to perform illegal activities.

The trick when using VPN services is to research more about country regulations, especially if you travel frequently.

Which Free Canadian VPN is Best?

Some VPNs like Hotspot Shield and PrivadoVPN offer free subscriptions that make sense if you’re cash-strapped.

However, the privacy and security risks that come with free VPNs can leave you greatly exposed, hence the need to invest in a good VPN service with up-to-date security features.

The good news is several premium VPNs like CyberGhost, NordVPN, and ExpressVPN offers clients 100% money-back guarantees on all their pricing packages.

This allows you to request a full refund in case you’re not impressed with the services offered.

You can also try out VPNs like TunnelBear and ProtonVPN, which offer free packages for clients on a budget.

What’s The Best VPN for Netflix in Canada?

The Best VPN for Netflix should have a low ping time and fast enough upload and download speeds.

NordVPN is great for Netflix and other streaming services like Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime.

What Is The Fastest VPN in Canada?

ExpressVPN has established a solid reputation as one of the best VPN services around due to its speed.

The premium VPN has thousands of servers distributed in different countries, making it a great option for torrenting, streaming, and even gaming.

What Is The Most Secure Canadian VPN?

One of the most secure VPNs around is CyberGhost, which has a 100% no-log policy.

This means that your browsing history, internet traffic, data content, DNS queries, and IP addresses won’t be stored or revealed.

The VPN service also uses the military-grade 256-AES encryption that’s become the industry standard for premium VPNs.

And since it’s located in Romania, the company is not compelled by law to share its clients’ information with third parties.

Top Rated VPN Providers in Canada – Wrapping Up

Now that we’ve reviewed some of the best VPNs around, you should be well-placed to choose one that perfectly meets your needs.

If you want a fast and secure VPN with great customer support, then CyberGhost can make a great fit.

NordVPN and SurfShark are ideal for unblocking streaming services, while ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast speeds – should make gaming and torrenting a walk in the park.

When choosing a VPN service, it’s important to consider factors such as security features, privacy policy, and speed.

Moreover, you should also subscribe to a well-reputed VPN with pocket-friendly rates and packages.

Remember, that the top picks mentioned today also offer a 100% money-back guarantee – in case you change your mind!