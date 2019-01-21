Laura Van Sprang, manager of Sands Victoria, and Chef Michael Williams are expanding their Cooking for One program, designed for those who have lost a partner or loved one.

Building community while Cooking for One

Sands Victoria expands its popular cooking program

When a spouse or partner dies, cooking can become an afterthought for the survivor. Meals that were once shared – perhaps even prepared – together, become basic sustenance, another reminder of the loved one’s loss.

Laura Van Sprang, Sands Victoria manager, and executive chef Michael Williams hope to change that.

Building on the success of October’s Cooking for One class, Sands Victoria will now host the community-minded cooking class on the second Wednesday of every month.

The class speaks to the practical matters of preparing food for one, but also builds community among those who may feel isolated, Van Sprang explains. The free, seasonally inspired classes are open to everyone who may have experienced a loss and offer a chance to explore delicious and nutrition meals amid good company. “This is an opportunity to be in a safe, supportive environment with other people who have experienced a loss,” Van Sprang reflects.

Not only will guests learn from Chef Michael, but they’ll finish with a shared meal, and recipes to take home.

“It will be something simple so everyone can have fun,” says Williams, a cooking instructor in Victoria for 12 years. “To be able to join Sands in sharing a few simple recipes with people who may be having trouble putting food on the table, and turning it into a social activity, is a wonderful opportunity.”

Good food brings people together

Joining Sands Victoria as Executive Chef three years ago, Williams quickly elevated the culinary offerings to a quality that should be expected as people come together to remember and honour a loved one. Well known as well as the talented chef for Country Grocer, and for his many charity events in the community, Williams was drawn to the opportunity to help bring people together as they honour someone special.

“To be able to cook in celebration of someone’s life, that’s such an amazing thing to be a part of,” he reflects.

That philosophy resonates with guests.

“As people leave the more sombre atmosphere of the chapel and move into the reception area, with the tables laid with Chef Michael’s amazing food, the mood changes,” Van Sprang says. “People begin sharing stories and memories. Often we hear, ‘This is the best catering we’ve ever had.’”

***

Cooking for One classes at Sands Victoria run on the second Wednesday evening of the month. Participation is free, but registration is required at 250-388-5155 as space is limited.

 

Building on the success of October’s Cooking for One class with Chef Michael Williams, Sands Victoria will now host the community-minded cooking class on the second Wednesday of every month.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Century-old Ships Agency and Brokerage firm helps goods flow

Just Posted

Husband of slain RCMP officer ‘disgusted and disheartened’ by parole board

Killer of Const. Sarah Beckett allowed limited day parole for alcohol treatment

Driver convicted in death of Const. Sarah Beckett granted partial parole

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend an alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after fatal crash in Langford

House fire on Esquimalt First Nation sends one to hospital

The blaze began at a home in a residential neighbourhood; one person has been treated for smoke inhalation

City of Victoria earmarks $90,000 for mayoral assistant

The new Head of Strategy and Operations would help with municipal duties

Experts discuss sustainability and tourism in Victoria

IMPACT Sustainability Travel and Tourism Conference runs Jan. 21-23

WATCH: Celebration of Life hosted for 29 Victoria trees set to be removed

Community Trees Matter Network hosting “goodbye and thank you” for trees on Fort Street

Trial starts for man accused of killing Winnipeg bus driver

The Winnipeg bus driver was stabbed multiple times back in 2017

Giuliani clarifies comments about Trump Tower Moscow project

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani clarifies comments he made

Teen in confrontation with Native American: I didn’t provoke

Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School said he was trying to defuse the situation

Speaker brings report on allegations to B.C. legislature committee

Report describes Darryl Plecas’ suspicions about senior staff

Suspect allegedly armed with handgun robs Island gas station

Incident occurred Sunday night in Nanaimo

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

MARS seeing influx of sick, injured eagles from north part of Vancouver Island

Factors for increase in eagle cases can be anything from lead poisoning to vehicle strikes

Doug Ford says the Liberals’ carbon tax will plunge Canada into recession

The Ontario premier said there are already warning signs of difficult economic times ahead

Most Read