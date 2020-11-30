Enjoy the views of the West Shore in a new way – via horse-drawn carriage!

Contests, Mistletoe Walk at Belmont and more bring Christmas to the West Shore

#MyBelmont prepares holiday festivities for the whole community!

With the holidays quickly approaching, the #MyBelmont team is excited to bring the festivities closer to home.

And while celebrations may look a little different this year, there’s plenty of cheer to be had in the West Shore this season!

Guess to Win and Win to Give

As #MyBelmont celebrates Christmas and the start of construction of Belmont Residences East, there’s no better time to get into the holiday spirit by giving back to the community.

“Our team is tracking how much dirt is being excavated for the Belmont Residences East foundation; by guessing the amount of soil and tagging three friends in social media, you get the chance to win $1,000” explains #MyBelmont’s Director of Development, Marcela Corzo. It’s the perfect prize to enjoy this holiday season! Not only will the winner receive a $1,000 cash prize, but another $1,000 will go to the Westshore Food Bank, so not only do you win, but the community does as well!

To participate:

1. Follow @belmontlangford, on Instagram and Facebook.

2. Guess how much dirt came out of the excavation of Belmont Residences East by entering one of these options in the contest social media post:

  • a) 1,500 m3
  • b) 3,500 m3
  • c) 5,500 m3

3. Tag 3 friends; each friend tagged represents an entry (Winner will be selected at random).

The giveaway ends on Dec. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Holidays at #MyBelmont

Being the fastest growing community in Langford, #MyBelmont is pleased to support the City of Langford’s Holiday Season this year!

Explore the Mistletoe Walk at Belmont Market and follow it with a visit to the Instagram wall for a photoshoot. Don’t forget to tag #MyBelmont. It’s the perfect way to spend a festive afternoon – snap the perfect holiday photo, spend some time browsing local shops or meet a friend for a delicious hot beverage from a local café.

More fun festivities to look forward to during Christmas in Langford

While there are many great events to look forward to, be sure to check www.IAmLangford.com/Christmas to keep up to date on current protocols and event information.

  • Outdoor skating: Daily through Jan. 3 in City Centre Park. Registration is required to participate.
  • Wreath workshop: This jolly workshop at Veterans Memorial Park runs Sundays and Saturdays from Nov. 28 to Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Please pre-register prior to arriving.
  • Horse-and-carriage tours: Experience the West Shore in a new way – via horse-drawn carriage! Running Fridays to Sundays through Dec. 20, for $45, you and five friends can join in the fun. Pre-registration required.
  • Ice carving demos: At 2:45 and 4:45 p.m. through Dec. 19,head to City Centre Park to observe the talented artists in their element – carving stunning ice sculptures!
  • Christmas in the Village: Take advantage of this winter wonderland every day through Jan. 8 at Bear Mountain and Ponds Landing.

Fostering community connections and relationships has always been a priority for #MyBelmont and this year isn’t any different! Take part in some of the many fun-filled events that set the scene for the holidays!

Visit them at www.BelmontResidencesEast.com to learn more.

Most Read