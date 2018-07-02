Continuing education is key for wellness-focused community pharmacist

For real wellness, prevention is truly the best medicine

Gerry Poon’s title at the Esquimalt Pharmasave might be “pharmacist,” but that’s just a fraction of what he does.

And that’s just the way he likes it.

For Poon, graduating from UBC’s pharmacy program in 1989 wasn’t the end of his education, but the beginning.

The son of two doctors, Poon is a firm believer in continued education in his quest to share the goal of wellness with the community. He has since become a clinical nutritionist, and board-certified in homeopathic medicine and functional medicine. Most recently, he has embarked on a two-year program to become a certified cancer specialist, an opportunity to support health to prevent cancer or mitigate its effects.

As a pharmacist on the front line of medicine, Poon continues to dispense pharmaceuticals to address his patients’ symptoms, but “I always look at other available modalities that could help with their health,” he says. “My ultimate goal is getting them healthy.”

Understanding the cause to address the symptoms

Patients typically see their pharmacist first when they are unwell – they need medicine to alleviate a headache, for example. But for Poon, that’s the first step; the real question is what’s causing the headache.

“We feel symptoms – it’s the way your body tells you something is wrong. But if you don’t address underlying conditions, your symptoms will return even worse.”

With this goal in mind, consultations are a significant part of Poon’s approach. Calling on his diverse education and professional experience, he can explore both these root causes of health challenges, and ensure natural treatments don’t conflict with pharmaceutical ones.

The wellness goal

Poon understands these issues at both a professional and personal level. When a diabetes diagnosis refocused his efforts on the importance of those lifestyle factors, he embraced his passion for healthy, flavourful food and activity as he worked to reverse the condition and eliminate medications.

While you can’t change your genes, you can offer them a healthy environment – healthy nutrition and lifestyle choices, he explains. “Everything we do – what we eat, how you live, how you interact with people – it all affects you.”

Metabolic issues are the No. 1 concern Poon sees and underscore the importance of good gut health, where issues are signalled by symptoms like bloating, gas and discomfort.

His functional medicine background is particularly focused on anti-aging at the cellular level, and finding ways to keep hormones in balance – the hormonal symphony, he likes to say – to keep cells resilient to the rigours of the time.

With his breadth of knowledge, it’s not surprising that clients come from across the region and further afield. “I also host community talks to try to improve health and well-being in the community,” he adds, noting those efforts are worth it. Not only is prevention easier and cheaper, but it’s far easier on the individual in the long term.

“I want to help them achieve the health they are looking for.”

Comments are closed

Previous story
Funeral professionals put public face forward

Just Posted

Canada Day fireworks illuminate Victoria waters

VicPD report a busy evening with 17 arrests specific to holiday events

WATCH: How does it feel to be Canadian?

Victorians of all kinds weigh in on the perks of living in Canada

Fish farm protestors in Victoria use Canada Day event to voice opposition

“We’re here to today to draw attention to the responsibility the federal government has to make true reconciliation happen.”

PRIDE WEEK: “Let’s gay ball!”

Hundreds turn out for annual Dragball Game as kings and queens take field in a sea of moustaches, glitter and heels

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

WATCH: Canada Day across Victoria

Thousands of Canadians took part in events across the region on nation’s holiday

B.C. artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

The West Kelowna woman died in an accidental gas explosion at resort

Bad dates take two B.C. women on a story telling adventure

Pair of Vancouver authors reveal outrageous dating stories in new book Girl It’s Not You (it’s definitely him)

6 children injured in Idaho mass stabbing

6 of the 9 people injured in stabbing rampage were children

New Brunswick couple followed by great white shark

Woman recounts close encounter with great white shark as terrifying

Miss BC winners crowned tonight in grand finale showcase

Follow Black Press for live coverage of the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC finals in Fort Langley

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by third woman

The new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006

Jumbo resort court ruling could take months

Judge mulling ‘substantially started’ decision that halted construction for proposed ski resort.

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Trudeau says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

Most Read

  • Continuing education is key for wellness-focused community pharmacist

    For real wellness, prevention is truly the best medicine