Creating Attainable Living in Beautiful Esquimalt

Nestled in the heart of the Capital Region at the tip of coastal waterways, Esquimalt offers home buyers the best in West Coast Living.

Esquimalt is home to Canada’s West Coast Navy, but it is more than just ships. Rich in heritage, it provides pristine parks, waterfront escapes, an active business community, and a well-established community spirit.

Esquimalt is five minutes from downtown Victoria and is bordered by beaches, Juan de Fuca waterway, parks, and the Gorge. The Gorge is a narrow tidal inlet connecting Victoria Harbour to Portage Inlet. The Gorge is rich in history and was known as a significant spiritual place for First Nations. Today, it is also a popular recreation area for Victoria residents.

The community is home to many amenities, including recreational facilities, a golf course, shopping and restaurants. There are more than 30 parks, beaches, and green spaces in Esquimalt.

By all accounts, Esquimalt is a desirable place to live, work, and play. But, in today’s real estate climate, it is not always easy to find attainable housing in such a sought-after location.

TLA is meeting that challenge. TLA Developments leverages its collective military experience to bring precision and teamwork to its projects. Their expert team analyzes markets, determines the best build, raises capital, and creates profitable investment opportunities for stakeholders. They focus on collaborating with communities to customize developments that meet the neighbourhood’s unique needs and strive to provide attainable housing for Canadians.

The team at TLA has not forgotten their military roots and takes great pride in their upcoming development in Esquimalt. The Sterling is a thoughtfully designed, boutique condo building servicing a diverse community.

“We come with an Army background, but the Navy is also part of our military family,” says Chris Bradley, co-owner of TLA Developments. “We are fortunate to be able to build in the heart of Esquimalt, providing homes for many families at the right price. This project has received unanimous approval from the Township of Esquimalt’s Advisory Planning Commission, and almost unanimous approval from the Design Review Committee which shows this is the right type of development for the community. It will head for its second reading to council shortly, and we look forward to being able start construction on these homes in the near future.”

As home builders, TLA’s goal is to build diverse, attainable housing that supports sustainable, walkable neighbourhoods. They want all their new developments to have a lasting, positive impact on the communities in which they are built.

“We have found the Township of Esquimalt, including council and administration very business friendly and look forward to continuing to work together.” says Troy Grant, co-owner of TLA Developments. For more information on TLA Developments, visit their website and book an appointment with one of their many professionals. You can also follow TLA Developments on Facebook, Instagram LinkedIn and You Tube

TLA Developments is a veteran-owned-and-operated property development company specializing in building quality multi-family and single-family homes at the right price point for buyers. https://www.tladev.ca/

